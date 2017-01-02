Jan 2, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Hillsborough
Attendance: 30,549
Sheff WedsSheffield Wednesday
0-0
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers

Hutchinson (60')
FT

Paul Lambert: 'We deserved to win'

Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
© Getty Images
Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert insists that his "fantastic" side deserved all three points following their goalless draw at Sheffield Wednesday.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 2, 2017 at 19:04 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert has insisted that his side "deserved to win" after they played out a goalless draw at Championship high-flyers Sheffield Wednesday on Monday afternoon.

The Midlands side hit the post twice and had two penalty shouts turned down in a lively encounter at Hillsborough.

"I think we were fantastic today and deserved to win the game," Lambert said in his post-match press conference. "If we had gone away from here with a 3-0 victory I don't think anyone could have questioned it – everything was there but the win. It was definitely the best performance in my time here and I thought we should have won two or three. We never let Sheffield Wednesday play. They are a good side but we pressed them really well and then looked really good on the counter.

"Not many teams will come here and play like we did for the duration of the game. If you look at our first game against Sheffield Wednesday and then today you can see the progress that has been made. We are still a way from where we want to be but the inroads are there for all to see.

"It is about building and trying to get up that table. We are a young team but there is a lot of confidence in there and now we just need to keep that consistency going. We have got a really good togetherness and we look a threat."

The result saw Lambert's side hold firm in 16th place in the Championship table.

A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Read Next:
Lambert: 'No room for sentiment in January'
>
View our homepages for Paul Lambert, Football
Your Comments
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
Paul Lambert: 'We deserved to win'
 Jon Dadi Bodvarsson celebrates scoring during the Euro 2016 Group F match between Iceland and Austria on June 22, 2016
Team News: Jon Dadi Bodvarsson up front for Wolverhampton Wanderers
 Luke Chambers for Ipswich Town on January 4, 2015
Report: Wolverhampton Wanderers interested in Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers
Lambert: 'No room for sentiment in January'Carl Ikeme pens new contract with WolvesJoe Hart: 'I almost joined Wolves'Borthwick-Jackson: 'I stay in contact with Mourinho'Benitez backs Shelvey in racism row
Ronan: 'I will continue to work hard at Wolves'Paul Lambert hails players' "enthusiasm"Lambert: 'Stearman staying at Wolves'Wolves planning frugal January businessShelvey will not contest five-game ban
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton24166240152554
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle25171748202852
3Reading2414463632446
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2514473028246
5Leeds UnitedLeeds25143834241045
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2512672824442
7Derby CountyDerby2511772418640
8Barnsley2511594337638
9Norwich CityNorwich25114104137437
10Fulham2499641301136
11Preston North EndPreston2510693332136
12Aston Villa2581162624235
13Birmingham CityBirmingham259883035-535
14Brentford2596103231133
15Ipswich TownIpswich2587102529-431
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2578103234-229
17Queens Park RangersQPR2585122436-1229
18Bristol City2583143335-227
19Cardiff CityCardiff2476112738-1127
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2575133745-826
21Burton Albion2567122634-825
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2566132940-1124
23Wigan AthleticWigan2547142031-1119
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2534182555-3013
> Full Version