Paul Lambert: 'We deserved to win'

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert has insisted that his side "deserved to win" after they played out a goalless draw at Championship high-flyers Sheffield Wednesday on Monday afternoon.

The Midlands side hit the post twice and had two penalty shouts turned down in a lively encounter at Hillsborough.

"I think we were fantastic today and deserved to win the game," Lambert said in his post-match press conference. "If we had gone away from here with a 3-0 victory I don't think anyone could have questioned it – everything was there but the win. It was definitely the best performance in my time here and I thought we should have won two or three. We never let Sheffield Wednesday play. They are a good side but we pressed them really well and then looked really good on the counter.

"Not many teams will come here and play like we did for the duration of the game. If you look at our first game against Sheffield Wednesday and then today you can see the progress that has been made. We are still a way from where we want to be but the inroads are there for all to see.

"It is about building and trying to get up that table. We are a young team but there is a lot of confidence in there and now we just need to keep that consistency going. We have got a really good togetherness and we look a threat."

The result saw Lambert's side hold firm in 16th place in the Championship table.