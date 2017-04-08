Apr 8, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Ashton Gate
Attendance: 20,323
Bristol City
3-1
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
Paterson (33'), Abraham (39' pen., 49')
Flint (63')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Dadi Bodvarsson (78')
Edwards (31')

    Paul Lambert unhappy with "second-best" Wolverhampton Wanderers at Bristol City

    Paul Lambert, manager of Aston Villa gives instructions during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield on January 18, 2014
    © Getty Images
    Wolverhampton Wanderers were "second-best" in their 3-1 Championship defeat at Bristol City on Saturday, according to Wolves manager Paul Lambert.
    By , Reporter
    Filed:
    Last Updated: Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 21:40 UK

    Paul Lambert has slammed his Wolverhampton Wanderers players for what he deemed to be a sub-par performance in their 3-1 Championship defeat at Bristol City on Saturday.

    An opener from Jamie Paterson and two goals from Tammy Abraham either side of half time helped the Robins to all three points, despite Jon Dadi Bodvarsson's first strike in seven months.

    Lambert told the Express and Star: "We were second-best. I can't stand here and really be critical because we've been in incredible form and pulled away. But I don't expect that standard, I expect a lot higher standards and we fell short.

    "If Dicko's chance goes in it becomes a different game, but we were too passive, too slow, not aggressive enough with and without the ball. We got what we deserved.

    "You certainly learn a lot of things from players, who can do what and who can't do it. There are a lot of things there that you see. You have to have standards - when you fall below those standards, you feel it.

    "You bounce back as quick as you can, you don't dwell on it. But we certainly can't turn up like that and be 'do you know what lads, we've done a job and look forward to next season', no, my standards are high."

    Up next for 15th-placed Wolves is a Championship clash with high-flying Brighton & Hove Albion on Good Friday.

    A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
