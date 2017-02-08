General view of Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Paul Lambert "not giving up" on playoffs

Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
© Getty Images
Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert insists that he is "not giving up" on reaching the playoffs this season.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 14:59 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert has insisted that he is "not giving up" on the club reaching the playoff places this season.

The Midlands side have won six of their last 10 games in all competitions but are 18th in the Championship table, 14 points off the top six with 17 games of their season left to play.

Ten of those games are against teams that are currently in the top half of the table but Lambert thinks that his side are still capable of pulling off a surprise with a late surge.

"Aston Villa are one point ahead of us and I bet you they've still got aspirations to get in there and they've spent an incredible amount of money," Lambert told the Express & Star.

"I'm not giving it up. We're playing well, we look a side that's come a long way. We'll keep vying for it and going for it. You look at the gap [to mid-table] and there's not much in it. I'll always look upand we'll see what we can do. If you look at that group from 10th there's one or two points in it.

"I think our performances deserve more than what we've got, but I've only been here since November. You've got to have a good start to the season and there's been a lot of upheaval here since then. So you've got to stabilise it and in general we'll just go as far as we can."

Wolves are about to embark upon a run of five consecutive home games, starting with the visit of table-topping Newcastle United to Molineux this Saturday.

Paul Lambert, manager of Aston Villa gives instructions during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield on January 18, 2014
Read Next:
Lambert surprised by Wolves turnaround
>
View our homepages for Paul Lambert, Football
Your Comments
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
Paul Lambert "not giving up" on playoffs
 Danny Batth in action for Wolves on August 10, 2014
Wolverhampton Wanderers MD: 'We're close to challenging'
 Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
Paul Lambert: Burton Albion defeat "a reality check"
Lambert surprised by Wolves turnaroundLambert hails "fantastic" Barnsley winWolves confirm Ben Marshall captureWolves winger Randall joins WalsallWolves 'agree fee for Ben Marshall'
Joao Teixeira joins Forest on loanCollymore slams Mendes, Wolves ownersWolves 'end interest' in Ryan HaynesLambert praises "class" Liverpool supportWolves bid for Coventry City defender?
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle29202757233462
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton29187447242361
3Reading3017584439556
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2917483732555
5Leeds UnitedLeeds301731042301254
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2914783428649
7Norwich CityNorwich30145115042847
8Derby CountyDerby2913793022846
9Barnsley30136114844445
10Fulham291110846331343
11Preston North EndPreston30119103837142
12Birmingham CityBirmingham301010103239-740
13Brentford29107124038237
14Aston Villa2981292932-336
15Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest30106144248-636
16Ipswich TownIpswich3099123139-836
17Cardiff CityCardiff30106143444-1036
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2998123840-235
19Queens Park RangersQPR3097142942-1334
20Bristol City2994163841-331
21Burton Albion3087153041-1131
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2977153446-1228
23Wigan AthleticWigan2968152635-926
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3044222764-3716
> Full Version