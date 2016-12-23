General view of Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Paul Lambert hails players' "enthusiasm"

Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
© Getty Images
Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert hails his players' 'fantastic enthusiasm'.
Last Updated: Friday, December 23, 2016 at 09:41 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert has praised his squad for having 'fantastic enthusiasm'.

The Midlands side go into the festive period five points clear of the Championship relegation zone after picking up two wins, two draws and two defeats since Lambert replaced Walter Zenga at the helm last month.

"I've never known their confidence to be lacking since I've been here," Lambert told reporters. "They've always been great. Their attitude has been fantastic.

"I think they enjoy it. I think the enthusiasm for the game is back, which I don't think was there when we came in. Everything at the minute feels really good for them. There's a long way to go but the progress has been very good.

"They're a brilliant group of guys here, really good. They seem very close and if you'd seen the Christmas lunch on Tuesday you'd have probably realised that yourself."

Wolves's run of festive fixtures includes home encounters with Bristol City and Queens Park Rangers.

Richard Stearman of Wolverhampton Wanders passes the ball during the pre season friendly between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa at Molineux on July 28, 2015
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle22161545172849
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton22146235142148
3Reading2212463029140
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2212372626039
5Leeds UnitedLeeds2212282622438
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2211472623337
7Derby CountyDerby2210662315836
8Birmingham CityBirmingham229762729-234
9Fulham2289538281033
10Norwich CityNorwich2210393734333
11Preston North EndPreston229583027332
12Barnsley229493835331
13Aston Villa2271052321231
14Brentford2284102728-128
15Ipswich TownIpswich227782224-228
16Bristol City2283112827127
17Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2275103539-426
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves226792830-225
19Queens Park RangersQPR2265112031-1123
20Cardiff CityCardiff2265112436-1223
21Burton Albion2257102330-722
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2255122737-1020
23Wigan AthleticWigan2246121827-918
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2224162148-2710
> Full Version