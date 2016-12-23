Paul Lambert hails players' "enthusiasm"

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert hails his players' 'fantastic enthusiasm'.

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert has praised his squad for having 'fantastic enthusiasm'.

The Midlands side go into the festive period five points clear of the Championship relegation zone after picking up two wins, two draws and two defeats since Lambert replaced Walter Zenga at the helm last month.

"I've never known their confidence to be lacking since I've been here," Lambert told reporters. "They've always been great. Their attitude has been fantastic.

"I think they enjoy it. I think the enthusiasm for the game is back, which I don't think was there when we came in. Everything at the minute feels really good for them. There's a long way to go but the progress has been very good.

"They're a brilliant group of guys here, really good. They seem very close and if you'd seen the Christmas lunch on Tuesday you'd have probably realised that yourself."

Wolves's run of festive fixtures includes home encounters with Bristol City and Queens Park Rangers.