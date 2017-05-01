Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert vows that his side "will be a lot better" next season as they look for promotion back to the Premier League.

The Midlands side started the season as one of the favourites for promotion from the Championship following their acquisition by cash-rich Chinese firm Fosun last summer, but a string of poor results saw the club flirt with relegation in the second half of the campaign.

Wolves made certain of their Championship status in early April, but a run of four losses in their last six games means that Lambert's side are destined to close out the season with a whimper.

"We'll be a lot better next year, that's for sure," Lambert told the Wolves website. "I'm telling you right now we'll be better next season. This club needs a few to come in, there's no two ways about it.

"You can never promise anything, but one thing's for sure you'll come out the traps next season.

"This club, with the size of support it's got, has to be on the front foot.

"If someone's going to beat us, you make sure you're on your backside. I think we're too inconsistent and I think we have to have a mindset of next season starts from scratch. We have to go toe-to-toe."

Lambert has previously hinted that he will look to bring in more British players during the summer transfer window.