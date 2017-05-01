General view of Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Paul Lambert: 'Wolverhampton Wanderers will be better next year'

Wolves manager the mighty Paul Lambert poses with his well-deserved Championship manager of the month award for March 2017
Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert vows that his side "will be a lot better" next season as they look for promotion back to the Premier League.
Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert has vowed that his side will "be a lot better" next season.

The Midlands side started the season as one of the favourites for promotion from the Championship following their acquisition by cash-rich Chinese firm Fosun last summer, but a string of poor results saw the club flirt with relegation in the second half of the campaign.

Wolves made certain of their Championship status in early April, but a run of four losses in their last six games means that Lambert's side are destined to close out the season with a whimper.

"We'll be a lot better next year, that's for sure," Lambert told the Wolves website. "I'm telling you right now we'll be better next season. This club needs a few to come in, there's no two ways about it.

"You can never promise anything, but one thing's for sure you'll come out the traps next season.

"This club, with the size of support it's got, has to be on the front foot.

"If someone's going to beat us, you make sure you're on your backside. I think we're too inconsistent and I think we have to have a mindset of next season starts from scratch. We have to go toe-to-toe."

Lambert has previously hinted that he will look to bring in more British players during the summer transfer window.

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner at the FA Cup fifth-round match against Manchester City on February 18, 2017
Your Comments
