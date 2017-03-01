General view of Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves boss Paul Lambert: 'We need to find a way to break teams down'

Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
© Getty Images
Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert says that his players need to learn how to break teams down following a run of poor results.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 11:48 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert has claimed that his players need to learn how to break teams down following four straight Championship defeats.

Following a disappointing run, Wolves have dropped closer to the relegation zone and sit two points above the bottom three.

Lambert believes that his team have been creating decent chances, but are lacking that clinical touch in the final third.

"It's important to start well. If teams sit off against us we have to come up with an idea to break them down," the Wolves manager told the Express & Star. "That seems to be happening, especially at home. We have to find a way. That's a process where you work on it in training, towards pre-season when we can get everyone really tuned into what we want.

"It's important we find the master trick of that. If they do sit deep what do we do? If someone gets sent off the best way to beat them with 10 men is go through the wide areas because it stretches the game. We got into some good wide areas on Friday but it's finishing it off.

"It's not like we didn't have chances, the Conor Coady one [against Birmingham] where it goes across the six-yard box, normally that's a tap in for someone. We have to find the way to unlock that. But there's no quick fix – that's work on the training pitch and putting it into place. If there's one positive, we're dominating games possession-wise but we need to turn that possession into goals."

Wolves' next game is away to Reading on Saturday.

Kortney Hause of Wolverhampton Wanderers in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Middlesborough at Molineux Stadium on October 24, 2015 in Wolverhampton, England.
Read Next:
Lambert: 'Wolves pair have let down club'
>
View our homepages for Paul Lambert, Football
Your Comments
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Liverpool consider summer move for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Helder Costa?
 Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
Wolves boss Paul Lambert: 'We need to find a way to break teams down'
 Kortney Hause of Wolverhampton Wanderers in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Middlesborough at Molineux Stadium on October 24, 2015 in Wolverhampton, England.
Kortney Hause, Jordan Graham disciplined by Wolverhampton Wanderers
Result: Ten-man Birmingham win at WolvesTeam News: Four changes for WolvesGeorge Saville: "We've got no regrets"Paul Lambert unfazed by relegation fearsLambert backing Chelsea for double
Conte: 'We deserved to beat Wolves'Lambert proud of Wolves despite defeatTerry: 'We did well to avoid upset'Result: Chelsea prove too strong for Wolves at MolineuxTeam News: Chelsea make seven changes at Wolves
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle34234766283873
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton34218558283071
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield3320584436865
4Leeds UnitedLeeds341941146341261
5Reading34186104745260
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds34177104233958
7Fulham331411856391753
8Norwich CityNorwich341571259481152
9Preston North EndPreston341410104641552
10Barnsley34148125248450
11Derby CountyDerby34139123631548
12Cardiff CityCardiff34137144749-246
13Brentford33127145048243
14Birmingham CityBirmingham341110133649-1343
15Aston Villa341012123338-542
16Ipswich TownIpswich341012123542-742
17Queens Park RangersQPR34117163748-1140
18Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest34107174658-1237
19Burton Albion3499163447-1336
20Wolverhampton WanderersWolves3298153944-535
21Bristol City3496194452-833
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn3389163850-1233
23Wigan AthleticWigan34710173040-1031
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3445253277-4517
> Full Version
 