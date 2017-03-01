Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert says that his players need to learn how to break teams down following a run of poor results.

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert has claimed that his players need to learn how to break teams down following four straight Championship defeats.

Following a disappointing run, Wolves have dropped closer to the relegation zone and sit two points above the bottom three.

Lambert believes that his team have been creating decent chances, but are lacking that clinical touch in the final third.

"It's important to start well. If teams sit off against us we have to come up with an idea to break them down," the Wolves manager told the Express & Star. "That seems to be happening, especially at home. We have to find a way. That's a process where you work on it in training, towards pre-season when we can get everyone really tuned into what we want.

"It's important we find the master trick of that. If they do sit deep what do we do? If someone gets sent off the best way to beat them with 10 men is go through the wide areas because it stretches the game. We got into some good wide areas on Friday but it's finishing it off.

"It's not like we didn't have chances, the Conor Coady one [against Birmingham] where it goes across the six-yard box, normally that's a tap in for someone. We have to find the way to unlock that. But there's no quick fix – that's work on the training pitch and putting it into place. If there's one positive, we're dominating games possession-wise but we need to turn that possession into goals."

Wolves' next game is away to Reading on Saturday.