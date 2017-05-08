Paul Lambert admits that a "big job" will be needed to make sure that Wolverhampton Wanderers are at their best next season, adding that "the work starts now".

Despite spending £27m on transfer fees over the 2016-17 campaign, Wolves ended the season 15th in the Championship with 58 points – the same total they accrued in 2015-16 when finishing 14th.

Speaking after the season-ending 1-0 home win over Preston North End, Lambert told the Express and Star: "The work starts now to make this club the best it can be.

"There's a big job here, there's no two ways about it. We've got too many players, lads that no doubt will move on, we have to get a squad and a number where everyone's comfortable. It's about creating a team.

"You've got young guys who you know can play, you've got lads who've been at the club for ages who know it inside out, you need a bit of help with lads coming in. If we get that this club's got a great chance now."

Danny Batth's first-minute goal against Preston was enough for Wolves to record just their eighth home win of the campaign on Sunday.