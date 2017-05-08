General view of Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Paul Lambert: 'Big job needed to improve Wolverhampton Wanderers'

Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
Paul Lambert admits that a "big job" will be needed to make sure that Wolverhampton Wanderers are at their best next season, adding that "the work starts now".
Monday, May 8, 2017

Paul Lambert has claimed that a "big job" will be needed to make sure that Wolverhampton Wanderers are at their best next season.

Despite spending £27m on transfer fees over the 2016-17 campaign, Wolves ended the season 15th in the Championship with 58 points – the same total they accrued in 2015-16 when finishing 14th.

Speaking after the season-ending 1-0 home win over Preston North End, Lambert told the Express and Star: "The work starts now to make this club the best it can be.

"There's a big job here, there's no two ways about it. We've got too many players, lads that no doubt will move on, we have to get a squad and a number where everyone's comfortable. It's about creating a team.

"You've got young guys who you know can play, you've got lads who've been at the club for ages who know it inside out, you need a bit of help with lads coming in. If we get that this club's got a great chance now."

Danny Batth's first-minute goal against Preston was enough for Wolves to record just their eighth home win of the campaign on Sunday.

Paul Lambert, manager of Aston Villa gives instructions during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield on January 18, 2014
Lambert tips Enobakhare to fulfill potential
The trophy is displayed during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor on March 29, 2014
Live Coverage: Championship final day
 Ben Marshall of Blackburn Rovers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday at Ewood Park on December 26, 2013
Team News: Ben Marshall absent for Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CNewcastle UnitedNewcastle462971085404594
3Reading46267136864485
4Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds462491360451581
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield46256155658-281
6Fulham4622141085572880
7Leeds UnitedLeeds462291561471475
8Norwich CityNorwich4620101685691670
9Derby CountyDerby461813155450467
10Brentford4618101875651064
11Preston North EndPreston461614166463162
12Cardiff CityCardiff461711186061-162
13Aston Villa461614164748-162
14Barnsley461513186467-358
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves461610205458-458
16Ipswich TownIpswich461316174858-1055
17Bristol City46159226066-654
18Queens Park RangersQPR46158235266-1453
19Birmingham CityBirmingham461314194564-1953
20Burton Albion461313204963-1452
21Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest46149236272-1051
RBlackburn RoversBlackburn461215195365-1251
RWigan AthleticWigan461012244057-1742
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4658334098-5823
> Full Version
 