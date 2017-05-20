General view of Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Aitor Karanka: 'I want another job in England'

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
© SilverHub
Former Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka says that he would like to gain another managerial role in England.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 11:04 UK

Former Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka has revealed that he would like to gain another managerial role in English football.

In March, Karanka's spell at the Riverside Stadium came to an end with the North-East outfit struggling in the Premier League but over the past week, the Spaniard has been linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Karanka and his family are settled in the North-East of England, and he has admitted that his preference would be to remain in the country as he considers his next move.

The 43-year-old told The Mirror: "In football you never know, but I would like for sure to stay in England.

"When you come here, you realise how big the game is. When you are abroad you look at the TV or see the games, but when you are inside it's completely different. That's why we would like to stay here."

After being appointed in November 2013, Karanka won 80 of his 171 matches in charge of Middlesbrough.

Paul Lambert, manager of Aston Villa gives instructions during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield on January 18, 2014
Read Next:
Paul Lambert: 'My future is at Wolves'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Aitor Karanka, Football
Your Comments
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
Aitor Karanka: 'I want another job in England'
 James Henry in action for Wolves on October 1, 2014
Wolverhampton Wanderers release Mike Williamson, James Henry
 Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Wolverhampton Wanderers show interest in Hull City boss Marco Silva?
Paul Lambert: 'My future is at Wolves'Wolves to delay Lambert announcement?Karanka lined up as new Wolves boss?Wolves "sound out" Lambert replacementsLambert holds "crunch talks" with Wolves
Couceiro to replace Lambert at Wolves?Price, Silvio heading for Wolves exit?Lambert to quit Wolves over Jorge Mendes?Wolves interested in Ipswich keeper?Wolves lodge bid for Preston striker?
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CNewcastle UnitedNewcastle462971085404594
3Reading46267136864485
4Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds462491360451581
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield46256155658-281
6Fulham4622141085572880
7Leeds UnitedLeeds462291561471475
8Norwich CityNorwich4620101685691670
9Derby CountyDerby461813155450467
10Brentford4618101875651064
11Preston North EndPreston461614166463162
12Cardiff CityCardiff461711186061-162
13Aston Villa461614164748-162
14Barnsley461513186467-358
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves461610205458-458
16Ipswich TownIpswich461316174858-1055
17Bristol City46159226066-654
18Queens Park RangersQPR46158235266-1453
19Birmingham CityBirmingham461314194564-1953
20Burton Albion461313204963-1452
21Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest46149236272-1051
RBlackburn RoversBlackburn461215195365-1251
RWigan AthleticWigan461012244057-1742
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4658334098-5823
> Full Version
 