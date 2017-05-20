Former Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka says that he would like to gain another managerial role in England.

Former Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka has revealed that he would like to gain another managerial role in English football.

In March, Karanka's spell at the Riverside Stadium came to an end with the North-East outfit struggling in the Premier League but over the past week, the Spaniard has been linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Karanka and his family are settled in the North-East of England, and he has admitted that his preference would be to remain in the country as he considers his next move.

The 43-year-old told The Mirror: "In football you never know, but I would like for sure to stay in England.

"When you come here, you realise how big the game is. When you are abroad you look at the TV or see the games, but when you are inside it's completely different. That's why we would like to stay here."

After being appointed in November 2013, Karanka won 80 of his 171 matches in charge of Middlesbrough.