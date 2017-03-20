General view of Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Dave Edwards has acknowledged that he and his teammates have had to show "real character" to get back to winning ways in the Championship.

Paul Lambert's side had lost six successive games in all competitions, but three wins and a draw from four league fixtures has helped move the club four points clear of the relegation zone.

Edwards admits that Wolves still have work to do to maintain their second-tier status, but he has praised the team spirit and work ethic within the squad during their poor run of form.

The 47-year-old is quoted by the Express & Star as saying: "It's been really tough. As a senior member of the team you do feel a lot more responsibility. The good thing is we've always stayed out the bottom three – mentally that's important.

"To get that breathing space now at five points and we've still got a game in hand, I think we've shown real character to come through it.

"There was a time when it could have gone the other way. Credit to everyone in that dressing room, we've got a really good team ethic in there and a good team spirit which has dragged us through."

Despite the upturn in results, Wolves are reportedly considering whether to replace Lambert at the end of the season.

Paul Lambert, manager of Aston Villa gives instructions during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield on January 18, 2014
