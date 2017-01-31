General view of Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Stan Collymore slams Jorge Mendes, Wolves owners

Portuguese football manager Jorge Mendes stands in front of the press during the release of the book 'The Special Agent' written by Miguel Cuesta and Jonathan Sanchez in Lisbon on February 2, 2015
Stan Collymore blasts 'super agent' Jorge Mendes and Wolverhampton Wanderers owners Fosun International after the club-record signing of Helder Costa.
Former Aston Villa striker Stan Collymore has launched a Twitter attack on 'super agent' Jorge Mendes for his dealings with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Midlands side were acquired by Chinese conglomerate Fosun International over the summer and immediately brought in 13 players, with Mendes acting for the company in an advisory capacity.

Yesterday Wolves smashed the club and Championship transfer record with a permanent £13m deal for winger Helder Costa, who is represented by Mendes.

In a series of tweets after the announcement, Collymore wrote: "Jorge Mendes. Kerching. #WhenWillFansAndOwnersLearn

"Build a club, not another cash cow for an agent, who's in the ear of rookie owners. Be wary. I wish Wolves the very very best.

"No English football club, let alone those who've added more than most to our game, should have agents advising owners. Should be illegal."

Fosun have now spent more than £27m on players since taking over at Wolves.

Ryan Haynes in action for Coventry City on August 30, 2016
