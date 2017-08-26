Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says that he is happy with the progress of Helder Costa as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

Ahead of pre-season, Costa was forced to undergo surgery on his ankle, and the winger has been tentatively pencilled in for a return in September.

While not revealing whether that remains the case, Nuno has hinted that he is looking to get Costa involved with the rest of the squad as soon as possible.

The 43-year-old told the Express & Star: "We hope Helder's back soon, he's doing okay. Hopefully he will start with the group some time now, I don't know exactly. It depends on how he answers to an increase of load.

"When you have players outside and they start integrating you have to choose the right moment to do it. Don't rush because they can take a step back. Once they integrate they have to continue growing."

Last season, Costa picked up Wolves' player of the year award after netting 10 goals in 35 appearances in the Championship.