Helder Costa ruled out for up to 10 weeks

Wolverhampton Wanderers confirm that Helder Costa has undergone successful surgery on an ankle injury which is expected to keep him out for between six to 10 weeks.
Last Updated: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at 15:09 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers have confirmed that Helder Costa has undergone successful surgery on a long-standing ankle injury.

The 23-year-old picked up the problem towards the end of last season and went under the knife yesterday, with early reports suggesting that he could be sidelined for up to three months.

Wolves have confirmed that the Portuguese winger could miss up to 10 weeks, but they expect him to be back in action after less than two months due to the success of the operation.

"Wolves can confirm that Helder Costa has undergone a successful operation on a long-standing ankle injury. The 23-year-old winger, who has been suffering with the troublesome injury since towards the end of last season, underwent the surgery yesterday and is now back home and ready to start the process of rehabilitation," read a statement on the club's official website.

"The expected absence from now is set to be between six and ten weeks but, with the success of the operation, it is anticipated that Helder will be available towards the lower end of that timescale.

"As with all injuries, all potential interventions are tried prior to surgery, which is always the last resort given the possible complications. Wolves are now confident that Helder will make a complete recovery and be available for selection during the early stages of the 2017/18 season."

Wolves will begin the new Championship season at home to Middlesbrough on August 5.

