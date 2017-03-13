General view of DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic sack Warren Joyce

A general view of inside the stadium before the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan Athletic and Ipswich Town at the DW Stadium on September 22, 2013
© Getty Images
Wigan Athletic part company with head coach Warren Joyce, with the club struggling down in 23rd position in the Championship table.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 13, 2017 at 12:10 UK

Championship side Wigan Athletic have parted company with head coach Warren Joyce.

Joyce only took charge of the Latics in November 2016, and departs having led the team to just five wins from their 22 Championship matches, suffering 12 defeats in the process.

Saturday's 1-0 defeat at home to Bristol City left Wigan 23rd in the Championship table - four points from safety - and the club's chairman David Sharpe has conceded that a change needed to be made.

"It is unfortunate that we have made this decision but with the team in such a perilous position in the league, we need to act now because we cannot afford to fall any further behind," Sharpe told the club's official website.

"Warren was appointed with the future in mind in terms of developing players but preserving our Championship status is the absolute priority and we have a duty to do whatever gives us the best chance of doing that.

"Results and performances have simply not been up to standard often enough in recent matches and although we acknowledge the difficulties faced in managing a team in a league where we are competing against clubs with much larger budgets, the nature of some of our recent defeats, especially against close rivals, has fallen short in terms of what we as a club, and all our supporters, expect."

Assistant manager Graham Barrow has been made interim manager for the remainder of the season.

A general view of the DW Stadium during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers at the DW Stadium on December 15, 2013
Read Next:
Wigan make eighth deadline-day signing
>
View our homepages for Warren Joyce, David Sharpe, Graham Barrow, Football
Your Comments
More Wigan Athletic News
A general view of inside the stadium before the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan Athletic and Ipswich Town at the DW Stadium on September 22, 2013
Wigan Athletic sack Warren Joyce
 Sports Mole logo
Wigan Athletic manager Warren Joyce undergoes surgery
 Alex 'Mitchell' Neil watches on during the Premier League game between Norwich City and Chelsea on March 1, 2016
Result: Norwich City miss chance to move into playoffs
Wigan make eighth deadline-day signingWigan seal Bogle signing from GrimsbyWildschut joins Norwich from WiganWigan snap up midfielder Josh LaurentWigan complete Gabriel Obertan signing
Wigan sign ex-Sunderland striker MandronBruce, Weir join Wigan on loanHull duo 'set for Wigan Athletic loan'Gomez leaves Wigan for Rayo VallecanoWigan keen to sign former Man United winger?
> Wigan Athletic Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle37245870323877
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton37238663313277
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield3622594739871
4Leeds UnitedLeeds372061150361466
5Reading37197114949064
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds371881148371162
7Fulham361612863422160
8Preston North EndPreston371511115145656
9Norwich CityNorwich37159136356754
10Derby CountyDerby371410133936352
11Barnsley37149145553251
12Aston Villa371212133739-248
13Cardiff CityCardiff37139155053-348
14Brentford36138155452247
15Queens Park RangersQPR37138164150-947
16Ipswich TownIpswich371015123744-745
17Birmingham CityBirmingham371111153854-1644
18Burton Albion371011163648-1241
19Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest37117195162-1140
20Wolverhampton WanderersWolves35109164146-539
21Bristol City37108194653-738
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn36911164253-1138
23Wigan AthleticWigan37810193142-1134
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3745283282-5017
> Full Version
 