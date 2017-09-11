West Ham United reportedly missed out on signing Borussia Dortmund forward Andre Schurrle during the closing hours of the transfer window.

The Hammers had been in the market for a winger who could also feature in attack, and the East London outfit allegedly missed out with a late bid for Everton's Kevin Mirallas.

However, according to The Sun, West Ham had been looking to sign former Chelsea man Schurrle on terms allegedly involving a season-long loan with an obligation to buy.

Sources have claimed that West Ham instead focused their attention on trying to sign William Carvalho from Sporting Lisbon on deadline day.

The German international has only netted five goals in 26 appearances for Dortmund in all competitions.