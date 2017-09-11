New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

West Ham United missed out on signing Borussia Dortmund forward Andre Schurrle?

Andre Schurrle of Chelsea scores their second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Burnley and Chelsea at Turf Moor on August 18, 2014
© Getty Images
West Ham United reportedly missed out on signing Borussia Dortmund forward Andre Schurrle during the closing hours of the transfer window.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 at 18:31 UK

West Ham United reportedly failed to push through a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Andre Schurrle at the end of last month.

The Hammers had been in the market for a winger who could also feature in attack, and the East London outfit allegedly missed out with a late bid for Everton's Kevin Mirallas.

However, according to The Sun, West Ham had been looking to sign former Chelsea man Schurrle on terms allegedly involving a season-long loan with an obligation to buy.

Sources have claimed that West Ham instead focused their attention on trying to sign William Carvalho from Sporting Lisbon on deadline day.

The German international has only netted five goals in 26 appearances for Dortmund in all competitions.

Kevin Mirallas walks off the pitch after seeing red during the Premier League game between Everton and West Ham United on March 5, 2016
Read Next:
West Ham fail in loan bid for Mirallas?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Andre Schurrle, Kevin Mirallas, William Carvalho, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Tom Ince has a shot blocked during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Huddersfield Town on September 11, 2017
Live Commentary: West Ham United 0-0 Huddersfield Town
 Andy Carroll in action during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United on April 30, 2016
Team News: Andy Carroll handed West Ham United start
 Andre Schurrle of Chelsea scores their second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Burnley and Chelsea at Turf Moor on August 18, 2014
West Ham United missed out on signing Borussia Dortmund forward Andre Schurrle?
Bilic hands Sakho fresh start at West HamPayet: 'Bilic was like a father'West Ham keen on Napoli's Sarri?Bilic: 'My job is not on the line'Paul Ince slams West Ham United board
Sporting to report West Ham to FIFAEmails prove West Ham offer for Carvalho?Payet: "I know how to be a dickhead"Mancini in frame for West Ham job?West Ham considering Sporting legal action
> West Ham United Homepage
More Borussia Dortmund News
Andre Schurrle of Chelsea scores their second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Burnley and Chelsea at Turf Moor on August 18, 2014
West Ham United missed out on signing Borussia Dortmund forward Andre Schurrle?
 Dortmund's fans cheer their team during the German First division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Hannover 96 on October 25, 2014
Mikel Merino: 'Outlook on life changed following Borussia Dortmund bus attack'
 Dortmund's fans cheer their team during the German First division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Hannover 96 on October 25, 2014
Craig Bellamy tips Jadon Sancho to become "next big player"
Sancho finalises Dortmund switchDortmund 'agree Jadon Sancho deal'Bartra: Dembele a "great signing" for BarcaDembele joins Barca for club-record feeDortmund sign Ukraine winger Yarmolenko
Sahin 'understands' Ousmane Dembele moveDortmund 'eyeing bid for Mesut Ozil'Barcelona agree deal to sign DembeleDortmund: 'Dembele deal on its way'Dortmund deny reports of Dembele sale?
> Borussia Dortmund Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 