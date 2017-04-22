Slaven Bilic has made four changes as West Ham United host Everton this afternoon.

After five weeks out with a groin problem, Winston Reid comes into the defence at the expense of the suspended Sam Byram ahead of Adrian, who replaces Darren Randolph in goal.

Further forward, Havard Nordtveit replaces Robert Snodgrass in midfield and Andy Carroll, suffering from a recurring groin injury, is replaced up front by Jonathan Calleri - making his first Premier League start - alongside Andre Ayew and Manuel Lanzini.

Diafra Sakho takes a place on the bench following a back injury, while Mark Noble remains out of contention as he completes a two-match ban.

The visiting Toffees make just the one alteration from their 3-1 victory over Burnley last time out as Maarten Stekelenburg is preferred to Joel Robles between the sticks.

Among the replacements, Aroune Kone takes the place of Enner Valencia, who is ineligible to face his parent club.

West Ham United: Adrian; Collins, Fonte, Reid; Masuaku, Fernandes, Nordtveit, Kouyate; Lanzini, Ayew, Calleri

Subs: Randolph, Cresswell, Rice, Masaki, Holland, Sakho, Fletcher

Everton: Stekelenburg; Holgate, Jagielka, Williams, Baines; Gueye, Schneiderlin, Davies; Barkley, Mirallas, Lukaku

Subs: Robles, Kone, Barry, Calvert-Lewin, Lookman, Pennington, Kenny

