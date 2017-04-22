Apr 22, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
0-0
Everton

Fernandes (33'), Fonte (76')
LIVE

Gueye (27'), Williams (61'), Barry (67')

Team News: Andy Carroll out, Winston Reid returns for West Ham United

Everton manager Ronald Koeman greets West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic ahead of the Premier League clash between the two sides at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
© SilverHub
Slaven Bilic has made four changes as West Ham United host Everton this afternoon.
By , Deputy Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 16:02 UK

Slaven Bilic has made four changes as West Ham United host Everton this afternoon.

After five weeks out with a groin problem, Winston Reid comes into the defence at the expense of the suspended Sam Byram ahead of Adrian, who replaces Darren Randolph in goal.

Further forward, Havard Nordtveit replaces Robert Snodgrass in midfield and Andy Carroll, suffering from a recurring groin injury, is replaced up front by Jonathan Calleri - making his first Premier League start - alongside Andre Ayew and Manuel Lanzini.

Diafra Sakho takes a place on the bench following a back injury, while Mark Noble remains out of contention as he completes a two-match ban.

The visiting Toffees make just the one alteration from their 3-1 victory over Burnley last time out as Maarten Stekelenburg is preferred to Joel Robles between the sticks.

Among the replacements, Aroune Kone takes the place of Enner Valencia, who is ineligible to face his parent club.

West Ham United: Adrian; Collins, Fonte, Reid; Masuaku, Fernandes, Nordtveit, Kouyate; Lanzini, Ayew, Calleri
Subs: Randolph, Cresswell, Rice, Masaki, Holland, Sakho, Fletcher

Everton: Stekelenburg; Holgate, Jagielka, Williams, Baines; Gueye, Schneiderlin, Davies; Barkley, Mirallas, Lukaku
Subs: Robles, Kone, Barry, Calvert-Lewin, Lookman, Pennington, Kenny

Follow all the action from the London Stadium with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

Andy 'The Gazelle' Carroll leaps forward during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United on May 10, 2016
Read Next:
Andy Carroll facing more time on sidelines
>
View our homepages for Manuel Lanzini, Robert Snodgrass, Andy Carroll, Jonathan Calleri, Andre Ayew, Darren Randolph, Havard Nordtveit, Winston Reid, Sam Byram, Maarten Stekelenburg, Joel Robles, Adrian, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Everton manager Ronald Koeman greets West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic ahead of the Premier League clash between the two sides at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Live Commentary: West Ham United 0-0 Everton
 Everton manager Ronald Koeman greets West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic ahead of the Premier League clash between the two sides at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Team News: Andy Carroll out, Winston Reid returns for West Ham United
 Liverpools Steven Gerrard (L) vies for the ball with Chelsea's Frank Lampard during their European Champions League semi final first leg football match on May 1, 2007
Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard to be inducted into Hall of Fame
Clement confirms Swansea interest in TerryAndy Carroll facing more time on sidelinesBilic not ruling out Terry moveWest Ham to replace Bilic with Inzaghi?Bilic heaps praise on Terry ahead of Blues exit
Wilkins tips Terry for West Ham moveDiafra Sakho involved in bust-up with Bilic?Kompany on Everton, West Ham radar?Bilic refuses to blame Darren RandolphBilic: 'West Ham still have work to do'
> West Ham United Homepage
More Everton News
Everton manager Ronald Koeman greets West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic ahead of the Premier League clash between the two sides at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Live Commentary: West Ham United 0-0 Everton
 Everton manager Ronald Koeman greets West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic ahead of the Premier League clash between the two sides at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Team News: Andy Carroll out, Winston Reid returns for West Ham United
 Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
'The Sun' apologises to Everton midfielder Ross Barkley for "gorilla" slur
Koeman: 'English bosses afraid to play youngsters'Everton chief expects "busy" summerDyche: 'Keane future in Burnley's hands'Koeman still eyeing top-five finishRonald Koeman eyeing summer additions
Tranmere Rovers ban 'The Sun' newspaperClement: 'Swansea have missed Williams'Koeman reiterates desire to keep hold of LukakuLukaku subscribes to Chelsea, Man Utd TV channelsGerrard: 'Davies can become a superstar'
> Everton Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
FA Cup
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Cup
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Bournemouth34108164963-1438
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
14Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
15Burnley33106173347-1436
16Crystal Palace32105174452-835
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 