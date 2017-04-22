Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between West Ham United and Everton at the London Stadium.
The Toffees are winless on their travels in more than three months, but they have lost just one of their last 17 league meetings with today's opponents.
While the visitors still have ambitions of finishing in the top five, West Ham require another victory to make certain of survival as they sit nine points clear with a month to go.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds in East London with our extensive updates below.
Slaven Bilic: "Concentrating on our own fortunes, these five games are going to determine where we are going to finish in the Premier League. We are in a position where we can look above us, but we also need to keep the gap below us and the relegation zone big. We can finish higher in the table and a lot of things can happen in the last five games, as we found when we lost five in a row recently. The table is very congested, but it is more or less the same in most top leagues in Europe, where the gaps between the mid-table teams are very small."
Ronald Koeman: "My meeting with the players is no different from when we play away to when we play at home. When the players play in front of their own fans they find themselves a little bit more comfortable but we go to West Ham and they still need points for this season. We can show we have a strong team and can play away from home in the same way we like to play at home and we will take up the challenge of trying to win all of our remaining games. Of course a top-five finish is still an incentive. It is our target; we know it's really difficult and a battle between us, Arsenal and Man United."
WEST HAM UNITED SUBS: Randolph, Cresswell, Rice, Masaki, Holland, Sakho, Fletcher
EVERTON SUBS: Robles, Kone, Barry, Calvert-Lewin, Lookman, Pennington, Kenny
WEST HAM UNITED XI: Adrian; Collins, Fonte, Reid, Masuaku; Fernandes, Nordtveit, Kouyate; Lanzini, Ayew, Calleri
EVERTON XI: Stekelenburg; Holgate, Jagielka, Williams, Baines; Gueye, Schneiderlin, Davies; Barkley, Mirallas, Lukaku