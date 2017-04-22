While the visitors still have ambitions of finishing in the top five, West Ham require another victory to make certain of survival as they sit nine points clear with a month to go.

The Toffees are winless on their travels in more than three months, but they have lost just one of their last 17 league meetings with today's opponents.

19 min United seeing a lot more of the ball over the past five minutes or so, looking to utilise their two wing-backs. Koeman on the sidelines barking out some instructions to his players, presumably telling them to up the tempo.

17 min That error from Adrian, which Lukaku was so nearly in position to pounce on, is near enough the closest we have come to a breakthrough. Still waiting for the first serious shooting opportunity of the afternoon in East London.

15 min The subsequent corner was also well delivered, but somehow no player in claret and blue could turn it goalwards. At the other end, Adrian scuffs his attempted clearance but gets away with it when put under pressure.

13 min Liveliest moment of the contest so far as both West Ham wing-backs get high up the pitch. Masuaku sends a decent delivery into the box which Calleri gets on the end of, seeing his attempt deflect behind for a corner kick.

11 min Not a great deal of action in these stop-start opening 11 minutes in East London. West Ham unable to really get the ball out of their own half so far, while Everton have seen more possession but done little with it.

9 min Now that play has settled a little, it is clear that West Ham have set themselves out in a 3-5-2 formation. Fernandes and Masuaku are occupying wing-back roles and the returning Reid is the middle central defender.

7 min Not an ideal start to the match, with that three-minute stoppage breaking up play. Kouyate does appear to be OK to carry on for now, but how long he lasts is anyone's guess. Play is now back under way at the London Stadium.

5 min Kouyate is down and in need of some treatment with less than five minutes on the clock. Cresswell immediately sent out to warm up, meaning that Bilic - already without some key men - may well make a change in the opening stages of the contest.

3 min Nordtveit is sitting in front of the West Ham back four this afternoon, and he is guilty of fouling Barkley to concede a free kick early on. Positive start from the visitors, who are looking to find their groove here.

1 min KICKOFF! We are officially under way at the London Stadium in one of just four Premier League games taking place today. Everton seeking a third-straight win this afternoon in a fixture that they simply love.

2.58pm Both sets of players are now out on the field of play at the London Stadium, with kickoff just a couple of minutes away. Just the one defeat in 17 league meetings with West Ham United for Everton, remember, but they have not picked up a three-point haul away from their Goodison Park home in over three months now. Plenty to play for in East London as referee Roger East prepares to get us up and running. © SilverHub

2.56pm Koeman is not giving up hope of pegging back Arsenal and Man United in sixth and seventh respectively, meanwhile, knowing that his side can seriously up the pressure today by picking up the win that will lift them above their rivals. Those two Premier League giants may have three games in hand come 5pm this evening, but the Toffees know that they have the points on the board and can sit back and watch as events unfold over the next five days.

2.54pm Bilic outlining his intentions to end the season on a high by climbing a few places in the division. The Hammers were very much in a relegation battle earlier this month on the back of that horrendous losing run, but after picking up victory over Swansea in a six-pointer they are surely now safe for another season. You would not bet against the East London club finishing in the top half, but they will likely need a win today if they are to do so.

2.52pm With kickoff now less than 10 minutes away at the London Stadium, let us check out some pre-match thoughts from both camps. Slaven Bilic: "Concentrating on our own fortunes, these five games are going to determine where we are going to finish in the Premier League. We are in a position where we can look above us, but we also need to keep the gap below us and the relegation zone big. We can finish higher in the table and a lot of things can happen in the last five games, as we found when we lost five in a row recently. The table is very congested, but it is more or less the same in most top leagues in Europe, where the gaps between the mid-table teams are very small." Ronald Koeman: "My meeting with the players is no different from when we play away to when we play at home. When the players play in front of their own fans they find themselves a little bit more comfortable but we go to West Ham and they still need points for this season. We can show we have a strong team and can play away from home in the same way we like to play at home and we will take up the challenge of trying to win all of our remaining games. Of course a top-five finish is still an incentive. It is our target; we know it's really difficult and a battle between us, Arsenal and Man United."

2.50pm PREVIOUS MEETINGS! West Ham United have won just seven of their last 48 league meetings with Everton spanning the last 30 years, losing 29 of those games. The Toffees are currently on an eight-match unbeaten run away to the Hammers in the Premier League, winning six and drawing two, including a 2-0 victory at Goodison Park in October when Romelu Lukaku and Ross Barkley were on target.

2.48pm It is just the two wins in their last 14 away matches, meanwhile, somewhat cancelling out their terrific home form that has seen them win eight on the spin. Everton failed in tests with Tottenham, Man United and Liverpool in recent weeks, albeit only being denied victory at Old Trafford by a late Zlatan Ibrahimovic penalty, so they will need to improve in that regard when facing Arsenal and Chelsea in the next month.

2.46pm The incentive is certainly there for the Toffees in these closing weeks of the season, then, with games against Chelsea and - more importantly - Arsenal still to play. Koeman's men were denied victory in their last away match at Sunderland, but they were more comprehensively beaten by both Liverpool and Tottenham in two of previous three outings on their travels. All-in-all they have gone five without a win away from Goodison Park since beating Palace in January.

2.44pm Finishing in sixth or fifth will not only send a message out to those heavyweight sides ahead of next season, but it will also give Everton an easier route into the Europa League. The Toffees, as things stand, will have to go through the gruelling qualification process which caught West Ham out earlier this term. Supporters would have taken it if offered to them, certainly, but there is still a chance of automatically progressing into the group stages.

2.42pm All Everton can do for now is continue building momentum and putting points on the board, making life all the more difficult for both Arsenal and Man United, who are themselves stuttering at the moment. The Merseyside outfit can climb into the lofty heights of fifth with victory on their travels this afternoon, where they will remain for at least the next 24 hours when United take on Burnley at Turf Moor in Sunday's early kickoff.

2.40pm The challenge for Koeman is to challenge for the top four next season, aided by the arrivals of one or two top-quality players in the summer. The Dutchman has stressed that he is keen to keep a small squad, instead turning to youngsters when needs be, and that has certainly worked this term as the Toffees are very much in the race for a top-five finish. It is hard to judge just how close they are to achieving their target until the teams above them play their games in hand.

2.38pm Everton make the trip south to the capital sitting seventh in the table, three points off fifth after playing two games more than Arsenal and Manchester United directly above them. The Toffees have undoubtedly been the 'best of the rest' in the top flight this term and, given the comments made by their chief executive earlier this week, a busy summer of transfer activity can be expected at Goodison Park.

2.36pm It has been a season to forget on the whole for West Ham United, who head into today's game on the back of a run that has seen them win just one of their last nine matches. The Hammers are 16 points worse off after 33 games than at the same stage 12 months ago, yet victory today and they will be on the brink of a place in the top half of the table. © SilverHub

2.34pm DID YOU KNOW? West Ham United have dropped an unrivalled 22 points from winning positions this season, which is their joint-worst return in a single Premier League campaign. The Hammers' tally of 18 goals at the London Stadium so far in 2016-17 is also eight fewer than they have netted away, as they struggle to fully adapt to life away from their long-standing Upton Park home.

2.32pm Looking at the wider picture, it is just that one Swansea win in nine for the Hammers, who have collected 16 points fewer after 33 games compared to the same stage 12 months ago. If their last campaign at Upton Park was one to remember, pushing the teams above them all the way and earning a backdoor route into the Europa League, then their first season at their new much-maligned London Stadium home has been one to largely forget.

2.30pm Last weekend's draw at the Stadium of Light was a tad cruel, being denied back-to-back wins by a late Fabio Borini strike - coming after the second of Randolph's goalkeeping errors - but still leaving them in a decent enough position to climb a few places in the table today. It is not the busiest of Premier League weekends, with just a handful of fixtures taking place due to the FA Cup, so a chance for the Hammers to capitalise on that scenario.

2.28pm Bilic now appears to be on a more solid footing as far as his job is concerned, having been given a vote of confidence by Messrs Gold and Sullivan prior to returning to winning ways with that triumph over Swansea. West Ham are still not officially safe from the drop, though, and will probably need another victory from their remaining five matches to get fully over the line. The top half is also in sight, so today's result could go a long way to determining the overriding mood.

2.26pm Make no mistake about it - the Hammers were very much in a relegation battle just a few weeks ago, losing four matches in a row and going seven without a win overall to set up a tense showdown with fellow strugglers Swansea City. It was a game that United dare not lose, and they did what was required of them by scrapping a narrow 1-0 win to move eight points clear at the time. Defeat in that one and the gap would have been just two points.

2.24pm West Ham at somewhat of a crossroads ahead of today's match, then, sitting nine points above the relegation zone and now just three off the top half. While finishing in the top 10 would mark a solid campaign on the whole, it has been a far from straightforward second season in Premier League management for Bilic, who will no doubt simply just be happy to have avoided being dragged further into the relegation mire.

2.22pm The big team news is that both managers have made a tweak between the sticks this afternoon - Adrian replacing Darren Randolph for West Ham United and Joel Robles dropping out in expense of Maarten Stekelenburg as far as Everton are concerned. That is the only change made by the visitors, while the top-five chasing visitors make three other alterations from last time out. © SilverHub

2.20pm Not the strongest of benches named by West Ham, it is fair to say, as they are without a string of injured and suspended first-team names. A chance for some of the younger, inexperienced players to perhaps impress if turned to, while for the visitors they have the most experienced player around in Gareth Barry. Ademola Lookman and Matthew Pennington have both enjoyed playing time at this level but are being made to settle for bench roles at the moment.

2.18pm BENCH WATCH! WEST HAM UNITED SUBS: Randolph, Cresswell, Rice, Masaki, Holland, Sakho, Fletcher EVERTON SUBS: Robles, Kone, Barry, Calvert-Lewin, Lookman, Pennington, Kenny

2.16pm Robert Snodgrass is another to make way as part of the four tweaks from the four-goal draw with Sunderland a week ago, but perhaps surprisingly there is no room for Diafra Sakho up top. The Senegalese was rumoured to have had a falling out with his manager last week, only for Bilic to dispute this and open the door for him to return today with Carroll injured and Enner Valencia ineligible. The nod instead goes to Calleri for his first league start.

2.14pm Adrian is one of four players to come into the starting lineup, along with Winston Reid, Harvard Nordtveit and Jonathan Calleri. Reid returns after a five-week absence through a groin strain, while Calleri is handed a full debut in the Premier League. Injured striker Andy Carroll drops out of the squad entirely, as confirmed by Bilic earlier in the week, and there is no room for suspended duo Sam Byram and Mark Noble.

2.12pm In terms of the hosts, there is also news of a goalkeeping change as Adrian - as expected - comes in for Darren Randolph. The Republic of Ireland international made a couple of howlers in the 2-2 draw with Sunderland last weekend and, although boss Slaven Bilic did initially appear likely to stand by his man, Thursday's press conference left the impression that a change would be made for at least today's game.

2.10pm Only Barcelona maestro Lionel Messi, with 17 goals to his name, has found the net more often than Lukaku in Europe's five major leagues since the turn of the year. The in-form Everton striker has only netted once of his 14 goals in that time away from Goodison Park, however, so he will be looking to rectify that slight quirk this afternoon. Support will be provided by Kevin Mirallas and Ross Barkley in what is a 4-3-3 formation for the visitors.

2.08pm The Toffees are without hamstring injury victim James McCarthy today, and likely for the rest of the season, while Mohamed Besic is still not fit enough to return to the squad after nearly an entire season out injured. There is a place up top for the fit and firing Romelu Lukaku, however, with the Belgian scoring in each of his last nine appearances against West Ham - a truly phenomenal record that stands him out as the key man to watch today.

2.06pm Starting with a look at the visiting team, manager Ronald Koeman has made one alteration from the side that beat Burnley 3-1 last time out. It is a fairly big alteration, though, as Maarten Stekelenburg returns to the fold in place of Joel Robles for his first start since the Merseyside derby meeting with Liverpool prior to Christmas. The Dutchman, brought to the club by Koeman last summer, has fallen out of favour in the past few months but now has another chance to impress.

2.04pm TEAM NEWS! WEST HAM UNITED XI: Adrian; Collins, Fonte, Reid, Masuaku; Fernandes, Nordtveit, Kouyate; Lanzini, Ayew, Calleri EVERTON XI: Stekelenburg; Holgate, Jagielka, Williams, Baines; Gueye, Schneiderlin, Davies; Barkley, Mirallas, Lukaku

2.02pm Both teams still have something to play for as we approach the final month of the campaign; Everton looking to hold down a place in the top five, but facing serious competition from Manchester United and Arsenal to do so, while West Ham are still just about looking over their shoulder after climbing nine points clear of the drop zone. Victory for the Hammers today, though, and all of a sudden finishing in the top half will be their new aim.