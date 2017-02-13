West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic and assistant manager Nikola Jurcevic are charged by the Football Association following Saturday's 2-2 draw with West Bromwich Albion.

The 48-year-old was sent to the stands by referee Michael Oliver after throwing a microphone in frustration following the Baggies' stoppage-time equaliser at the London Stadium.

Bilic later described Oliver's performance as "very bad" and suggested that the Hammers had found themselves "on the wrong side of all decisions".

Assistant manager Nikola Jurcevic faces similar sanctions to Bilic after being dismissed from the touchline earlier in the match, having left the technical area to complain about a West Ham goal which was disallowed for offside.

An FA statement read: "West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has been charged by The FA following the game against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday 11 February 2017.

"It is alleged that his behaviour in or around the 90th minute of the fixture amounted to improper conduct.

"His assistant manager Nikola Jurcevic has also been charged for alleged misconduct following an incident in the 19th minute."

The pair have until 6pm on February 16 to respond to the charges.