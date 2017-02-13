General view of Upton Park

West Ham United

West Ham United duo Slaven Bilic and Nikola Jurcevic charged by Football Association

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
© SilverHub
West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic and assistant manager Nikola Jurcevic are charged by the Football Association following Saturday's 2-2 draw with West Bromwich Albion.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 at 17:02 UK

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association following Saturday's 2-2 draw with West Bromwich Albion.

The 48-year-old was sent to the stands by referee Michael Oliver after throwing a microphone in frustration following the Baggies' stoppage-time equaliser at the London Stadium.

Bilic later described Oliver's performance as "very bad" and suggested that the Hammers had found themselves "on the wrong side of all decisions".

Assistant manager Nikola Jurcevic faces similar sanctions to Bilic after being dismissed from the touchline earlier in the match, having left the technical area to complain about a West Ham goal which was disallowed for offside.

An FA statement read: "West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has been charged by The FA following the game against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday 11 February 2017.

"It is alleged that his behaviour in or around the 90th minute of the fixture amounted to improper conduct.

"His assistant manager Nikola Jurcevic has also been charged for alleged misconduct following an incident in the 19th minute."

The pair have until 6pm on February 16 to respond to the charges.

Andy Carroll in action during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United on April 30, 2016
Read Next:
Bilic backs Carroll to earn England recall
>
View our homepages for Slaven Bilic, Nikola Jurcevic, Michael Oliver, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
West Ham United duo Slaven Bilic and Nikola Jurcevic charged by Football Association
 Andy Carroll in action during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United on April 30, 2016
West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic backs Andy Carroll to earn England recall
 Jonny Evans of West Bromwich Albion in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion at Selhurst Park on October 3 , 2015
Result: Jonny Evans rescues a point for West Bromwich Albion
Team News: Carroll misses out for West HamHammers interested in Man City defender Sagna?Noble: 'West Ham happier without Payet'Bilic undecided on Carroll inclusionSnodgrass hails "terrific" Saints win
Bilic: 'Fonte gave us inside knowledge'Bilic hails "extremely important" victoryResult: West Ham into ninth with win over SaintsTeam News: Snodgrass makes full West Ham debutCalleri positive of breaking into West Ham side
> West Ham United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
3Arsenal25155554282650
4Liverpool25147454302449
5Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version