West Ham United have reportedly asked Southampton to stage their August meeting at St Mary's as the London Stadium will not be ready for the start of the season.

The Stratford base will host the World Athletics Championships between August 4 and 13, but time is needed to transform the stadium in order to make it football worthy.

The Hammers' first home game of the 2017-18 season is scheduled for August 19, but according to The Mirror, they have asked Southampton to stage the match at their stadium.

If the Saints agree, West Ham will be playing their first three games of the campaign against Manchester United, Southampton and Newcastle United away.

Slaven Bilic's side had a difficult first season at the London Stadium, eventually finishing 11th in the Premier League table.