Aug 19, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
vs.
Southampton
 

West Ham United 'ask Southampton to switch August fixture to St Mary's'

Slaven Bilic watches on during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
© SilverHub
West Ham United reportedly ask Southampton to switch their August 19 Premier League match to St Mary's due to the London Stadium being unavailable.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 13:10 UK

West Ham United have reportedly asked Southampton to stage their August meeting at St Mary's as the London Stadium will not be ready for the start of the season.

The Stratford base will host the World Athletics Championships between August 4 and 13, but time is needed to transform the stadium in order to make it football worthy.

The Hammers' first home game of the 2017-18 season is scheduled for August 19, but according to The Mirror, they have asked Southampton to stage the match at their stadium.

If the Saints agree, West Ham will be playing their first three games of the campaign against Manchester United, Southampton and Newcastle United away.

Slaven Bilic's side had a difficult first season at the London Stadium, eventually finishing 11th in the Premier League table.

The Chelsea squad celebrate with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Your Comments
Antonio Conte poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
The Chelsea squad celebrate with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
