General view of Upton Park

West Ham United

Slaven Bilic admits to West Ham United selection dilemma

Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and West Ham United on August 19, 2017
© Offside
Slaven Bilic says that is it "almost impossible" to use Andy Carroll and Javier Hernandez in their favoured positions, while at the same time sticking with a back three.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, September 18, 2017 at 18:46 UK

West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic has admitted that he is finding it "very hard to please everyone" as he looks to get the best out of Andy Carroll and Javier Hernandez.

The 49-year-old brought Hernandez in from Bayer Leverkusen during the summer to complement Carroll, who recently returned from injury and has two starts under his belt.

Bilic has high hopes for his strike duo, but he concedes that playing Hernandez in his "ideal" centre-forward role alongside the Englishman - rather than out on the left - is not straightforward when it comes to team structure.

Asked if he was thinking of pairing them in the number nine and 10 positions, he told reporters: "Yes, but it's very hard to please everyone. It's possible, of course, and I'm thinking about that the most. It's very hard to put two of them on their ideal positions as two strikers, which looks really good on paper.

"It's easy to do that of course, but then it's very hard to have three at the back - it's almost impossible. Chicharito is at the moment playing in a position that is not his ideal position.

"But I spoke to him and he is a great lad and I said 'we have priorities and at the moment the team needs you there' and he is doing the job, of course. Now we have to keep it - we have to keep the stability, we can't lose it."

Carroll is to sit out the EFL Cup third-round tie with Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday night as he is eased back into competitive action.

Andy 'The Gazelle' Carroll leaps forward during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United on May 10, 2016
Read Next:
Bilic intends to rest Carroll for cup tie
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Slaven Bilic, Andy Carroll, Javier Hernandez, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Andy 'The Gazelle' Carroll leaps forward during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United on May 10, 2016
Slaven Bilic intends to rest Andy Carroll for EFL Cup tie
 Michail Antonio cops a feel of Gareth Barry during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United on September 16, 2017
Result: West Bromwich Albion, West Ham United ends goalless
 Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
Team News: West Ham United unchanged against West Bromwich Albion
Bilic backs Carroll, Hernandez strike forceBilic: 'West Ham must build on first win'Carvalho still keen on West Ham move?Joe Hart: 'Win a massive relief'Bilic explains Hernandez substitution
Bilic: 'Stadium feels like a home now'Bilic: 'Not logical to be under pressure'David Wagner: 'We deserved to lose'Carroll 'disappointed' by Bilic talkResult: West Ham break down Terriers for first win
> West Ham United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City54101621413
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd54101621413
3Chelsea531185310
4Newcastle UnitedNewcastle53026429
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs52217348
6Huddersfield TownHuddersfield52215328
7Burnley52216518
8Liverpool52219908
9Southampton52214408
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom52214408
11Watford522179-28
12Arsenal521278-17
13Stoke CityStoke512256-15
14Swansea CitySwansea512225-35
15Leicester CityLeicester511379-24
16Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton511347-34
17West Ham UnitedWest Ham5113410-64
18Everton5113210-84
19Bournemouth510439-63
20Crystal Palace500508-80
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 