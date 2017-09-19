Sep 19, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
vs.
BoltonBolton Wanderers
 

Slaven Bilic intends to rest Andy Carroll for EFL Cup tie

Andy 'The Gazelle' Carroll leaps forward during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United on May 10, 2016
© Getty Images
Slaven Bilic is unwilling to use Andy Carroll three times in the space of eight days, meaning that the striker will miss West Ham United's meeting with Bolton Wanderers.
Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, September 18, 2017 at 17:24 UK

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has admitted that he has to carefully manage Andy Carroll on his latest injury return, leaving the striker out of his squad to face Bolton Wanderers in the EFL Cup.

The England international has played 82 minutes in both of the Hammers' last two Premier League games - a 2-0 win against Huddersfield Town and a goalless draw with West Bromwich Albion.

Bilic is unwilling to risk Carroll for a third match in the space of eight days, however, and will therefore overlook him for selection when Bolton visit the London Stadium for a third-round clash in midweek.

Speaking to reporters, he said: "Of course we have to manage him. He looks good, he looks fit, he is training, hopefully he is going to last because that was his problem for ages.

"He ain't going to play tomorrow for example. We are managing him a little bit differently this season. Maybe he would have been available for the Newcastle game but we had the international break so we gave him two more weeks.

"Now he is back, we will avoid having him play three times a week for 90 minutes. We are going to use every opportunity, not to rest him for the sake of resting, but to keep him fit long term."

Carroll has been backed by Bilic to form a prolific strike partnership with Javier Hernandez when getting a string of games under his belt.

Andy Carroll in action during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United on April 30, 2016
Your Comments
