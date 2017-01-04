Tony Cottee wants West Ham United return for Jermain Defoe

Former West Ham United forward Tony Cottee urges the club to re-sign Jermain Defoe and does not believe that the striker will have trouble winning the fans over.
Former West Ham United striker Tony Cottee has urged the club to re-sign Jermain Defoe from Sunderland during the January transfer window.

The Hammers are understood to have seen two bids for the 34-year-old turned down already, but have since requested an asking price from the struggling Black Cats.

Defoe joined West Ham as a 16-year-old in 1999, but his exit from the club left a bitter taste in the mouths of many fans after he submitted a transfer request within 24 hours of suffering relegation in 2003.

The striker went on to join London rivals Tottenham Hotspur but, despite Defoe being booed when Sunderland visited the London Stadium in October, Cottee believes that he would quickly win fans over once again.

"Once he's scored his first goal for the club we'll be singing his name. It's important West Ham get a goalscorer in now because we want to move up," he told Sky Sports News.

"I think he was poorly advised [when he initially left the club], I do believe that."

Defoe has scored 11 Premier League goals for Sunderland so far this season.

Jermain Defoe of Sunderland leaves the pitch with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Sunderland and Exeter City at Stadium of Light on August 25, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
West Ham ask Sunderland to name Defoe price
