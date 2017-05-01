West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic admits that he will hold talks with striker Andy Carroll at the end of the season about his injury record.

The 28-year-old forward has been sidelined numerous times since joining the Hammers in 2012 and is currently nursing a groin complaint.

Carroll has missed West Ham's previous two matches as a result and is facing a race against time to prove his fitness ahead of Friday's fixture against Tottenham Hotspur.

"I don't like to moan but I would be very disappointed if he is not involved in our next game," Bilic said following Saturday's 0-0 draw at Stoke City.

"You don't have to play 90 minutes but if he is on the bench it gives you a lift because we are lacking that power at the moment. We will talk about (his injuries) after the season.

"It is not his way of life or that he is not professional. As far as I know he is very settled, he is very up for training.

"It looked at one stage of the season that he was okay. It was no coincidence that in that period we won six of nine. And then suddenly you are without him."

Carroll, who has made 15 Premier League starts this season, has just over two years remaining on his current contract, although West Ham have the option to extend his deal by a further two years.