Slaven Bilic has stressed that he has not been told by the West Ham United board that his job is on the line.

The Hammers have made a poor start to the new Premier League season and currently sit bottom of the table having lost their opening three matches.

It has been speculated that Bilic's position as manager was placed under review following the 3-0 defeat against Newcastle United in August.

But when asked by reporters whether his job was on the line if West Ham lost to Huddersfield Town on Monday, Bilic said: "I haven't been told that. I said to the chairman, we have no points from three matches and we have to start winning.

"I have told you so many times I don't think about my job in that way. I think about my job as a good job and where I have to put all my energy and concentration into working with the lads and talking to the lads.

"I try and keep the lads humble when we are winning, being in the zone when we are not in the zone for whatever reasons. Monday night is a game that I am totally concentrated on."

Former Manchester City head coach Roberto Mancini is believed to be one of the candidates for the West Ham job should Bilic be dismissed.