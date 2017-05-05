May 5, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
1-0
SpursTottenham Hotspur
Lanzini (65')
Noble (16'), Reid (38'), Lanzini (67'), Byram (71')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Walker (12'), Trippier (95')

Slaven Bilic: 'I think I am doing a good job at West Ham United'

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
© SilverHub
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic says that he is "doing a good job" with the Hammers after they beat Tottenham Hotspur on Friday night.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 09:42 UK

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has insisted that he remains unfazed about speculation regarding his position at the London Stadium.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that the Croatian's role in the dugout was under review, but Friday's 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur extended their unbeaten run to five matches.

Bilic added that he feels like he is "doing a good job" at the Hammers after a season which is their first at their new ground and having dealt with with frosty exit of Dimitri Payet in January.

The 48-year-old is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "I don't care. When my team is playing like this, I'm happy.

"I think I'm doing a good job. I don't like to moan but we have had many obstacles during this season which are quite rare in football."

West Ham now sit in ninth position in the Premier League table, although they have played more matches than the teams around them.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur on May 5, 2017
Read Next:
Bilic: 'West Ham were magnificent'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Slaven Bilic, Dimitri Payet, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
West Ham United's Croatian manager Slaven Bilic (L) greets Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino (R) ahead of the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at White Hart Lane in north Lond
Live Commentary: West Ham United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Slaven Bilic: 'I think I am doing a good job at West Ham United'
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur on May 5, 2017
Slaven Bilic: 'West Ham United were magnificent'
Result: West Ham derail Tottenham's title bidTeam News: Andy Carroll misses out for West HamMalaga to swoop for Hammers keeper Adrian?PL trio 'monitor Marco Silva'Preview: West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Bilic: 'I've nothing but praise for Spurs'Bilic: 'My future not important at this time'West Ham show interest in signing Cafu?Bilic's position at West Ham under threat?West Ham director to become Leeds CEO?
> West Ham United Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
League Two
National League Playoffs
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Primeira Liga
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
10Southampton33118143944-541
11Bournemouth35118165063-1341
12Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
13Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
14Watford34117163755-1840
15Burnley35116183549-1439
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 