West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic says that he is "doing a good job" with the Hammers after they beat Tottenham Hotspur on Friday night.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has insisted that he remains unfazed about speculation regarding his position at the London Stadium.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that the Croatian's role in the dugout was under review, but Friday's 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur extended their unbeaten run to five matches.

Bilic added that he feels like he is "doing a good job" at the Hammers after a season which is their first at their new ground and having dealt with with frosty exit of Dimitri Payet in January.

The 48-year-old is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "I don't care. When my team is playing like this, I'm happy.

"I think I'm doing a good job. I don't like to moan but we have had many obstacles during this season which are quite rare in football."

West Ham now sit in ninth position in the Premier League table, although they have played more matches than the teams around them.