Pedro Obiang says that he intends to be back in time for the start of West Ham United's pre-season campaign following three months out injured.
West Ham United midfielder Pedro Obiang has revealed that he is hopeful of being fit in time to play a full part in the club's pre-season programme following his recent injury battle.

The 25-year-old, linked with a move to Everton earlier this week, missed the final two months of the campaign due to a foot problem.

Obiang rolled his ankle in the Hammers' 3-2 defeat to Leicester City on March 18, but after a few weeks of rest and rehabilitation he is now ready to step up his recovery in an attempt to be fit by this time next month.

"I'm coming back to Rush Green to continue my fitness work in a few days because I have to work to be ready for July 5," he told the club's official website.

"I've been on holiday with my family and some friends to Mykonos and Athens in Greece, Belgrade in Serbia, and Montenegro, which was both interesting and relaxing, but now is the time to think about my work because I want to be ready to train and play."

Obiang, who joined United from Sampdoria in 2015, appeared 22 times in the Premier League in 2016-17 prior to picking up his injury.

Pedro Obiang of West Ham in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Bournemouth at the Boleyn Ground on August 22, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
