West Ham United midfielder Pedro Obiang has revealed that he is hopeful of being fit in time to play a full part in the club's pre-season programme following his recent injury battle.

The 25-year-old, linked with a move to Everton earlier this week, missed the final two months of the campaign due to a foot problem.

Obiang rolled his ankle in the Hammers' 3-2 defeat to Leicester City on March 18, but after a few weeks of rest and rehabilitation he is now ready to step up his recovery in an attempt to be fit by this time next month.

"I'm coming back to Rush Green to continue my fitness work in a few days because I have to work to be ready for July 5," he told the club's official website.

"I've been on holiday with my family and some friends to Mykonos and Athens in Greece, Belgrade in Serbia, and Montenegro, which was both interesting and relaxing, but now is the time to think about my work because I want to be ready to train and play."

Obiang, who joined United from Sampdoria in 2015, appeared 22 times in the Premier League in 2016-17 prior to picking up his injury.