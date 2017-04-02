Diafra Sakho: "I am ready to play"

Diafra Sakho of West Ham United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at the Boleyn Ground on September 14, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
West Ham United striker Diafra Sakho declares himself "ready" to return to action following almost four months out with a back injury.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 14:36 UK

West Ham United striker Diafra Sakho has declared himself fit to return after almost four months out with a back injury.

The 27-year-old has been limited to just two Premier League appearances for the Hammers this season, both of which came in November, having struggled with a long-standing back problem.

The Senegal international underwent surgery on the injury in December and recently returned to first-team training, and now he believes that he is ready to make his comeback for Slaven Bilic's side.

"When I arrived in England, I had a back problem which has been troubling me until now. I needed a back operation, but I kept saying no. I did finally have one in December and now it's much better. I feel I'm ready to play. I've already asked to play before, but I think the medical team wanted to protect me, so that I could do a bit more work in the gym and on the training pitch individually," he told the club's official website.

"I have now resumed training with the first team and want to play in early April. It's always hard to work on your own because you're less motivated. It's mental strength that gives you extra desire and when you see your teammates out training, you want to give even more. I'm coming to the end of the tunnel, so I think I'm making good progress.

"My body is my work tool now, so I'm trying to work on everything that is good for my body and who's to say I won't carry on playing for another 10 or 12 years? After training I used to head straight home, but now I devote more time to understanding my body and stretching. I think it's a good thing. I used to hate it. I didn't want to do it. African players often head straight home after training and we don't make time to see what our bodies need. I think now is a good starting point."

West Ham are currently on a four-match losing streak following Sunday's 2-1 defeat at the hands of Hull City.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Read Next:
Bilic expecting more speculation over future
>
View our homepages for Diafra Sakho, Slaven Bilic, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Diafra Sakho of West Ham United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at the Boleyn Ground on September 14, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Diafra Sakho: "I am ready to play"
 Jack Wilshere in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Bournemouth on February 4, 2017
Report: West Ham United interested in signing Jack Wilshere
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
West Ham United board give Slaven Bilic vote of confidence
Bilic expecting more speculation over futureResult: Hull down West Ham to boost survival hopesTeam News: Noble on bench for West HamBrady: 'No plans to sack Slaven Bilic'Report: Four PL clubs want Domagoj Vida
Defoe has relegation release clause in contractSky announces more Premier League picksWest Ham to replace Bilic with Wagner?Bilic not worried about speculationJaap Stam not ruling out West Ham job
> West Ham United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd281411342231953
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom30128103938144
9Stoke CityStoke3099123344-1136
10Southampton2897123336-334
11Bournemouth3097144254-1234
12Watford2997133448-1434
13Leicester CityLeicester2996143547-1233
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
15Burnley3095163144-1332
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland2955192451-2720
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 