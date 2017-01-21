Angelo Ogbonna ruled out for season

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic reveals that defender Angelo Ogbonna will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

West Ham United centre-back Angelo Ogbonna has been ruled out for the rest of the season after his side's 3-1 victory at Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon.

Hammers manager Slaven Bilic revealed that the 28-year-old had been due to face an operation for a knee injury later this month but agreed to play on anyway as he awaited surgery.

"I have to praise Angelo Ogbonna, because he has played the whole season with an injury," Bilic told reporters.

"He needs an operation on his knee to be fit long-term, and it was supposed to be a couple of weeks but we asked him to play.

"Angelo will now have surgery after today's game which will rule him out until the end of the season."

New £8m signing Jose Fonte is expected to become Ogbonna's immediate replacement in the side.