Jan 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough
1-3
West HamWest Ham United
Stuani (27')
Gibson (80'), Espinosa (83')
FT(HT: 1-2)
Carroll (9', 43'), Calleri (94')
Lanzini (6')

Angelo Ogbonna ruled out for season

Angelo Ogbonna Obinze of West Ham United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at Boleyn Ground on September 14, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic reveals that defender Angelo Ogbonna will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 21:58 UK

West Ham United centre-back Angelo Ogbonna has been ruled out for the rest of the season after his side's 3-1 victory at Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon.

Hammers manager Slaven Bilic revealed that the 28-year-old had been due to face an operation for a knee injury later this month but agreed to play on anyway as he awaited surgery.

"I have to praise Angelo Ogbonna, because he has played the whole season with an injury," Bilic told reporters.

"He needs an operation on his knee to be fit long-term, and it was supposed to be a couple of weeks but we asked him to play.

"Angelo will now have surgery after today's game which will rule him out until the end of the season."

New £8m signing Jose Fonte is expected to become Ogbonna's immediate replacement in the side.

Andy Carroll in action during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United on April 30, 2016
Read Next:
Bilic: 'Carroll suffering from whiplash'
>
View our homepages for Angelo Ogbonna, Slaven Bilic, Jose Fonte, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Angelo Ogbonna Obinze of West Ham United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at Boleyn Ground on September 14, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Angelo Ogbonna ruled out for season
 Jose Fonte gives the thumbs-up after the Premier League game between Southampton and Middlesbrough on December 11, 2016
West Ham United bring in Jose Fonte from Southampton
 Dimitri Payet of West Ham United celebrates scoring his second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at the Boleyn Ground on September 14, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Marseille 'end interest in Dimitri Payet'
Boro boss Karanka 'proud' in defeatResult: Hammers ease past BoroTeam News: Bamford on bench for BoroPayet to fly to Marseille over weekend?Hammers to complain to FIFA over Payet?
Dimitri Payet 'has car vandalised'West Ham 'agree £8m Jose Fonte fee'Bilic: 'Carroll suffering from whiplash'Payet 'axed from West Ham WhatsApp group'Bilic: 'No change in Payet situation'
> West Ham United Homepage


Live Football
Africa Cup of Nations
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Cup
Scottish Championship
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
3Liverpool22136351272445
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Bournemouth2275103239-726
12Burnley2182112331-826
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2144132045-2516
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version