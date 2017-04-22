Apr 22, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
vs.
Everton
 

Andy Carroll facing more time on sidelines after picking up thigh injury

Andy 'The Gazelle' Carroll leaps forward during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United on May 10, 2016
© Getty Images
Slaven Bilic insists that he has not had a falling out with striker Diafra Sakho, opening the door for him to replace injured Andy Carroll against Everton.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 13:23 UK

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has opened the door for Diafra Sakho to nail down a place in the side after revealing that Andy Carroll is facing another spell on the sidelines.

The England international, who has started 15 games in the Premier League this season, will miss Saturday afternoon's top-flight clash with Everton due to the recurrence of a thigh injury.

Bilic will now turn to Sakho, despite reports claiming earlier this week that the Senegalese missed the 2-2 draw against Sunderland last time out after refusing to take up a place on the bench.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's visit of Everton, Bilic told reporters: "[Diafra] had a little injury last weekend so he wasn't available against Sunderland but there was no row with him. We will see now in training if he will be ready for Saturday's match."

Bilic will likely be boosted by the return of Winston Reid in defence, however, as the centre-back is back in training after sitting out four games through injury, but Mark Noble and Sam Byram are both suspended.

Michail Antonio in action for West Ham United on September 25, 2016
Read Next:
Antonio out for season with "significant injury"
>
View our homepages for Slaven Bilic, Diafra Sakho, Andy Carroll, Winston Reid, Mark Noble, Sam Byram, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Andy 'The Gazelle' Carroll leaps forward during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United on May 10, 2016
Andy Carroll facing more time on sidelines after picking up thigh injury
 Chelsea's John Terry during the EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Bristol Rovers at Stamford Bridge on August 23, 2016
Slaven Bilic refuses to rule out move for Chelsea legend John Terry
 Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi at the match against Napoli on April 9, 2017
West Ham United to replace Slaven Bilic with Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi?
Bilic heaps praise on Terry ahead of Blues exitWilkins tips Terry for West Ham moveDiafra Sakho involved in bust-up with Bilic?Kompany on Everton, West Ham radar?Bilic refuses to blame Darren Randolph
Bilic: 'West Ham still have work to do'Result: Borini salvages point for struggling SunderlandTeam News: Two changes for West Ham UnitedBrady: 'Lukaku twice turned down Hammers'Bilic: 'Sunderland game vital for West Ham'
> West Ham United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Arsenal31176863402357
7Everton33169860372357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough32412162339-1624
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 