West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has opened the door for Diafra Sakho to nail down a place in the side after revealing that Andy Carroll is facing another spell on the sidelines.

The England international, who has started 15 games in the Premier League this season, will miss Saturday afternoon's top-flight clash with Everton due to the recurrence of a thigh injury.

Bilic will now turn to Sakho, despite reports claiming earlier this week that the Senegalese missed the 2-2 draw against Sunderland last time out after refusing to take up a place on the bench.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's visit of Everton, Bilic told reporters: "[Diafra] had a little injury last weekend so he wasn't available against Sunderland but there was no row with him. We will see now in training if he will be ready for Saturday's match."

Bilic will likely be boosted by the return of Winston Reid in defence, however, as the centre-back is back in training after sitting out four games through injury, but Mark Noble and Sam Byram are both suspended.