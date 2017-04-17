Diafra Sakho's time at West Ham United appears to be coming to an end after he reportedly refused to travel with the squad for Saturday's league game against Sunderland.

West Ham United striker Diafra Sakho reportedly had a huge bust-up with manager Slaven Bilic after refusing to go on the bench for Saturday's league clash with Sunderland.

The 27-year-old was left out of the Hammers' starting lineup prior to the 2-2 draw, having spent a recent three-month spell on the sidelines through injury.

According to The Sun, Sakho was unhappy about being named among the subs for a third match in a row and told Bilic that he would not travel with his teammates to the Stadium of Light.

Sakho is said to have instead remained in London and will unlikely play any further part in United's season, with the axe expected to be swung in the summer.

A point for West Ham in the North-East leaves them nine clear of danger in 13th place.