Tony Pulis confirms West Bromwich Albion interest in Jeffrey Schlupp

Jeffrey Schlupp of Leicester in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Bournemouth and Leicester City on August 29, 2015
© Getty Images
West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis confirms that he would "love" to sign Jeffrey Schlupp from Leicester, but reveals that other positions are his priority.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 13, 2017 at 13:22 UK

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has confirmed that he would "love" to bring Leicester City winger Jeffrey Schlupp to the club this month.

Schlupp has been told by the Premier League champions that he is free to leave the club should a suitable offer come in, with the Foxes thought to be holding out for a £12m fee.

Pulis revealed that he has money available after missing out on the signing of Morgan Schneiderlin, who joined Everton in a £24m deal from Manchester United yesterday, but also admitted that other positions are a higher priority than those Schlupp plays in.

"We missed out on Schneiderlin which was disappointing but I understand why. We're trying to get a level of player that will improve us," he told reporters.

"He's gone to a club that have finished in the top seven for the last few years and play in front of 40,000 each week. After Morgan there was still money to go for others as well. We've got people we'd like to bring in, whether we can is another matter.

"It's a small pool we're fishing from. I don't want to get into a situation where there's a lot of players here and you don't know how good they are. We'd love to do Schlupp, but the priority at the moment is one or two other positions."

The Baggies currently sit eighth in the Premier League table ahead of Saturday's trip to face title hopefuls Tottenham Hotspur.

Jeff Schlupp of Leicester City celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Leicester City at Carrow Road on October 3, 2015
Ranieri: 'Schlupp likely to leave'
