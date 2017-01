Team News: Livermore on bench for West Brom

New signing Jake Livermore is given a place on the bench as West Bromwich Albion host Sunderland.

West Bromwich Albion: Foster; Dawson, McAuley, Nyom, Brunt; Yacob, Fletcher; Chadli, Morrison, Phillips; Rondon

Subs: Myhill; Olsson, Robson-Kanu, Livermore, McClean, Leko, Field Sunderland: Mannone, Jones, Van Aanholt, Djilobodji, O'Shea, Denayer, Rodwell, Larsson, Januzaj, Honeyman, Defoe

Subs: Mika, Love, Anichebe, E Robson, T Robson, Embleton, Borini More to follow.