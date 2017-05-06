May 6, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Attendance: 20,825
Burnley
2-2
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Vokes (56', 86')
Barnes (58')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Rondon (66'), Dawson (78')
Wilson (76'), McAuley (85'), Nyom (91')

Tony Pulis: 'We don't deserve stick'

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis insists that recent criticism of his side is undeserved.
Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 18:30 UK

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has insisted that his side do not deserve the "stick" they have been receiving from some sections of the Baggies support in recent weeks.

The club enjoyed a superb first half of the season and at one stage were considered contenders for a European place, but their performance has stagnated in recent months and they have now won just one of their last nine games.

Speaking after his side's 2-2 draw at Burnley this afternoon, Pulis claimed that the criticism is undeserved and pointed to the fact that the club will make "a massive profit" this year.

"We are pleased, this is a difficult place to come to," he told BBC Sport. "You have to defend well here, Burnley put you under real pressure.

"People who have been giving us stick don't understand. We will make a massive profit at the end of the season, this club is run very professionally. We have to survive and we do that very well.

"We are looking to identify players we can bring in now. Who we can afford, who will make us better."

West Brom face Chelsea, Everton and Swansea City in their final three games of the season.

Craig Dawson of West Bromwich Albion
Craig Dawson offered new West Brom deal
Your Comments
