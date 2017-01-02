Tony Pulis "delighted" with season so far

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis reveals his 'delight' to move onto 29 points for the season so far.

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has admitted that he is "delighted" with the club's performance so far this season as they make a surprise push for the European places.

The Baggies claimed a 3-1 victory over Hull City at The Hawthorns this afternoon to take them to 29 points and consolidate their hold on eighth place in the table.

Robert Snodgrass had given the Tigers an unlikely first-half lead, but Pulis's men turned things around in the second half with strikes from Chris Brunt, Gareth McAuley and James Morrison.

"We changed things around 30 minutes into the first half," Pulis told BBC Sport afterwards. "Their shape was more potent than ours. As soon as we did that we got into the game more. After that they didn't create a lot and it's another great three points for us.

"We are delighted to be on 29 points, it's been a good year for us. Now we need to bring a couple in to improve the group and give everyone a lift again."

Next up for West Brom is a home tie with Derby County in the FA Cup on Saturday, ahead of a tough trip to Tottenham Hotspur when league action resumes on January 14.