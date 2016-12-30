West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis praises the attitude of James McClean after the winger signed a new contract at the club.

McClean put pen to paper on a new two-and-a-half-year deal at The Hawthorns earlier today, with the option to extend it for another year beyond that.

The 27-year-old has not started a league game for the Baggies since October, but Pulis insists that his levels in training have not dropped despite losing his place in the team.

"For what we've paid and what the lad's been earning, he's been a terrific signing for us," he told reporters.

"He's been a good lad and he's not been in the team lately but his attitude in training and around the place is great. He's scatty, but he's a good lad with it, he's not a bad lad. He's been knocking on my door a few times [to get in the team]."

McClean has scored one goal in 15 Premier League appearances so far this season.