West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has admitted that he has "not got a clue" about whether Saido Berahino will remain at the club this month.

The subject of the 23-year-old's future has repeatedly cropped up in recent transfer windows, and he has once again been linked with a move away from The Hawthorns in January having not made a single appearance for the club since September.

Stoke City boss Mark Hughes has confirmed his interest in the striker, and Pulis confirmed that a number of clubs had made contact after Berahino made it clear that he would not sign a new deal with the Baggies.

"I haven't got a clue what will happen," he told reporters.

"There's no sign of him signing his contract. We're still in limbo. It's not just Stoke - there's other clubs interested as well."

Berahino's current contract with West Brom is due to expire at the end of the season.