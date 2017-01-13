Tony Pulis 'clueless' about Saido Berahino future

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis admits that he is "in limbo" regarding the future of striker Saido Berahino.
West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has admitted that he has "not got a clue" about whether Saido Berahino will remain at the club this month.

The subject of the 23-year-old's future has repeatedly cropped up in recent transfer windows, and he has once again been linked with a move away from The Hawthorns in January having not made a single appearance for the club since September.

Stoke City boss Mark Hughes has confirmed his interest in the striker, and Pulis confirmed that a number of clubs had made contact after Berahino made it clear that he would not sign a new deal with the Baggies.

"I haven't got a clue what will happen," he told reporters.

"There's no sign of him signing his contract. We're still in limbo. It's not just Stoke - there's other clubs interested as well."

Berahino's current contract with West Brom is due to expire at the end of the season.

Saido Berahino in action for West Brom on November 29, 2014
