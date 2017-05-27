Watford captain Troy Deeney will reportedly cost any interested parties £32m this summer due to a stipulation in his contract on top of a £25m release clause.

The 28-year-old has a £25m net release clause in his contract at Vicarage Road, but his deal also dictates that 20% of any transfer fee received will go straight to his previous club Walsall.

That means that any interested parties would need to pay in the region of £32m, according to Sky Sports News, which could scupper a deal for the club captain.

West Bromwich Albion are understood to be interested in Deeney and were thought to be considering a £25m offer, but with manager Tony Pulis reportedly being given a £40m budget he is unlikely to be willing to spend the bulk of that on Deeney alone.

Deeney scored 10 goals in 37 Premier League appearances for the Hornets last season as they finished 17th in the table.