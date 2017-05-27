West Bromwich Albion would be prepared to pay Watford striker Troy Deeney £100,000 per week should he make a move to the Hawthorns, according to a report in the press.

The 28-year-old striker has been a club favourite for a number of years at Vicarage Road, but found himself on the bench for much of the end of the season following a reported dispute with then coach Walter Mazzarri.

According to the Daily Mail, West Brom are thought to be keen on bringing Deeney to the Hawthorns to help bolster their striking department and could make a bid for Birmingham-born forward, who is thought to have a £25m release clause in his contract.

The same report also suggests that Baggies boss Pulis has recently been in China to discuss transfer budgets with the club's owners, who are expected to use funds from the January sale of Saido Berahino to help finance any possible deal.

West Brom's current record transfer fee saw them pay £13m to Tottenham Hotspur for winger Nacer Chadli.