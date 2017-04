Team News: Deeney, Prodl back for Watford

Troy Deeney and Sebastian Prodl return to Watford's starting lineup for the meeting with West Bromwich Albion.

Troy Deeney and Sebastian Prodl return to Watford's starting lineup for the meeting with West Bromwich Albion. Watford: Gomes, Cathcart, Prodl, Britos, Holebas, Doucoure, Cleverley, Capoue, Niang, Amrabat, Deeney

Subs: Pantilimon, Mariappa, Success, Zuniga, Janmaat, Okaka, D Pereira West Bromwich Albion: Foster, Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Nyom, Livermore, Fletcher, Brunt, Chadli, McClean, Robson-Kanu

Subs: Myhill; Yacob, Morrison, Rondon, Phillips, M Wilson, Field More to follow.