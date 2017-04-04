Apr 4, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Live Commentary: Watford vs. West Bromwich Albion

Troy Deeney celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Watford on February 13, 2016
Sports Mole brings you live coverage of the Premier League encounter between Watford and West Bromwich Albion.
Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Watford and West Bromwich Albion.

The Hornets got back to winning ways against Sunderland at the weekend, but they remain just seven points clear of the relegation zone and will be keen to get another positive result on the board at Vicarage Road.

As for West Brom, they have established themselves in the top half of the table since the turn of the year but they still have ambitions of claiming the third and final Europa League spot for next season.

The Baggies sit just six points adrift of seventh-place Everton and with the Toffees facing Manchester United at Old Trafford on Tuesday night, they have a realistic chance of halving the deficit.


6.55pmAnyway, without further ado, let's crack on with the team news which is emerging from Vicarage Road. Does Troy Deeney - Watford's captain and reported West Brom target - make his return to the starting lineup?

6.53pmFrom Watford's perspective, they are looking to keep well away from the relegation zone. They are currently seven points clear of 18th-place Hull City but while maintaining that gap is achievable, Walter Mazzarri will also be looking for results in order to safeguard his future at the club.

As for West Brom, they sit just six points adrift of Everton in the race for seventh place and victory this evening - combined with a defeat for the Toffees at Manchester United - would halve the deficit and leaves the Baggies with the momentum heading into the remaining eight games.


6.50pmA Premier League match between Watford and West Bromwich Albion is perceived as your run-of-the-mill mid-table fixture, and that is generally the case when you reach this stage of the season. However, the stakes remain high for both clubs and both will be keen to get points on the board this evening.

6.47pmHello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Watford and West Bromwich Albion.

Watford captain Troy Deeney celebrates after scoring the opening goal in his side's 4-2 defeat at the hands of Norwich on May 11, 2016
