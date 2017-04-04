Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Watford and West Bromwich Albion.

The Hornets got back to winning ways against Sunderland at the weekend, but they remain just seven points clear of the relegation zone and will be keen to get another positive result on the board at Vicarage Road.

As for West Brom, they have established themselves in the top half of the table since the turn of the year but they still have ambitions of claiming the third and final Europa League spot for next season.

The Baggies sit just six points adrift of seventh-place Everton and with the Toffees facing Manchester United at Old Trafford on Tuesday night, they have a realistic chance of halving the deficit.