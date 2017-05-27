Watford team header

Marco Silva: 'I liked Watford's ambition'

Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
New Watford manager Marco Silva says that the club's "ambition" convinced him to join from Hull City.
New Watford manager Marco Silva has admitted that the "ambition" of the club convinced him to jump ship from Hull City ahead of next season.

The Portuguese attracted interest from a number of clubs with his work for the Tigers, picking up 21 points from 51 during his time at the KCOM albeit failing to save them from relegation.

Silva opted not to drop down into the Championship with the side, however, and instead penned a two-year deal to replace Walter Mazzarri at Vicarage Road.

"Firstly I really like the approach of the board and the owner," the 39-year-old explained to the Watford website. "They showed me the project and I like the ambition.

"The club want to improve for the next seasons and this is what I try to fight for in my career as well – to always improve, to do a good job and to ensure a good connection between the manager and the club. The ambition this club has is really important to me.

"I'm excited. It's a good challenge and I'm really happy. The club is moving forward as a Premier League club but we always want to improve our position in the table and that's important for next season.

"We want to play good football so that our fans feel well when they come to see our team play. We'll work hard every day to prepare for the matches and to do our best in every game."

Despite a strong start to the campaign, the Hornets ended the season with a six-game losing streak and finished 17th in the table, six points clear of Silva's old side.

Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
