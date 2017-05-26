A report claims that Marco Silva will be announced as Watford's new manager in the next 48 hours, having turned down the chance to join Porto.

Marco Silva is interested in talking over as Watford's new manager and is in advanced talks with the club, according to a report.

The 39-year-old announced on Thursday that he had parted company with Hull City after invoking a clause in his contract that allowed him to leave if the Tigers dropped into the Championship.

Silva was widely expected to take over at Porto in his Portuguese homeland, having held discussions earlier in the week, but Sky Sports News claims that Watford is his favoured destination.

Talks are still said to be ongoing but an agreement is likely to be reached at some stage over the weekend, with Silva - who collected 21 points from 51 on offer during his spell at the KCOM Stadium - choosing the Premier League over a return to the Primeira Liga.

Watford finished 17th in the English top flight with Walter Mazzarri in charge, but the Italian was dismissed at the end of the campaign.