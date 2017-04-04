Apr 4, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Watford
2-0
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Niang (13'), Deeney (49')
Britos (40'), Niang (69')
Britos (65')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Robson-Kanu (43'), McClean (45'), Livermore (58'), Nyom (83')

Walter Mazzarri plays down speculation over future

Walter Mazzarri watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
© SilverHub
Watford manager Walter Mazzarri brushes off speculation over his future following his side's 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion at Vicarage Road.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 14:21 UK

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri has insisted that he pays little attention to speculation regarding his future following reports suggesting that he is fighting for his job at Vicarage Road.

The Hornets made it back-to-back wins with a 2-0 triumph over West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday evening, climbing into the top half of the table as a result.

However, Watford have dispensed of numerous managers in recent years - including Quique Flores after a 13th-placed finish last season - leading to speculation that Mazzarri's position could also be in danger should his side's campaign peter out.

"The newspapers say many things. They also said Deeney is signing for West Bromwich and then he wouldn't have played today. The newspapers can write stories or whatever they want. They are free to do that. I said it before, I speak only about hard work and things on the pitch and in training," Mazzarri told reporters.

"The rest, whatever they invent I don't care. I want to underline that for me the first 30 minutes is the best game we have played. It means after seven months it gives me great satisfaction to see that my team play this football with young players.

"I am very angry [about Miguel Britos's sending-off] because we miss now [Sebastian] Prodl, who got injured, we miss [Younes] Kaboul, who got injured in the last game, and then two yellow cards for Britos when the yellow cards were non-existent."

Watford next face a difficult trip to high-flying Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Mason Holgate of Everton in action on August 3, 2016
Read Next:
Holgate "disappointed" by Man Utd draw
>
View our homepages for Walter Mazzarri, Quique Flores, Miguel Britos, Sebastian Prodl, Younes Kaboul, Football
Your Comments
More Watford News
Troy Deeney celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Watford on February 13, 2016
Live Commentary: Watford 2-0 West Bromwich Albion - as it happened
 Walter Mazzarri watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Result: M'Baye Niang stars in Watford win over West Bromwich Albion
 Watford captain Troy Deeney celebrates after scoring the opening goal in his side's 4-2 defeat at the hands of Norwich on May 11, 2016
Team News: Troy Deeney, Sebastian Prodl back for Watford
Mazzarri plays down speculation over futurePulis: 'Watford won't sell Deeney'Report: Troy Deeney wanted by West BromResult: Britos goal helps Watford to win over SunderlandTeam News: Four changes for Watford
Mazzarri: 'We will not underestimate Sunderland'Watford confirm deal for Tom CleverleyCleverley 'closing in on Watford transfer'Result: Deeney own goal hands Palace third successive winTeam News: Schlupp replaces Van Aanholt for Palace
> Watford Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City29177556322458
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
6Arsenal28156758362251
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Watford30107133648-1237
10Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
11Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
12Burnley31105163244-1235
13Southampton2897123336-334
14Bournemouth3097144254-1234
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
 