Watford manager Walter Mazzarri brushes off speculation over his future following his side's 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion at Vicarage Road.

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri has insisted that he pays little attention to speculation regarding his future following reports suggesting that he is fighting for his job at Vicarage Road.

The Hornets made it back-to-back wins with a 2-0 triumph over West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday evening, climbing into the top half of the table as a result.

However, Watford have dispensed of numerous managers in recent years - including Quique Flores after a 13th-placed finish last season - leading to speculation that Mazzarri's position could also be in danger should his side's campaign peter out.

"The newspapers say many things. They also said Deeney is signing for West Bromwich and then he wouldn't have played today. The newspapers can write stories or whatever they want. They are free to do that. I said it before, I speak only about hard work and things on the pitch and in training," Mazzarri told reporters.

"The rest, whatever they invent I don't care. I want to underline that for me the first 30 minutes is the best game we have played. It means after seven months it gives me great satisfaction to see that my team play this football with young players.

"I am very angry [about Miguel Britos's sending-off] because we miss now [Sebastian] Prodl, who got injured, we miss [Younes] Kaboul, who got injured in the last game, and then two yellow cards for Britos when the yellow cards were non-existent."

Watford next face a difficult trip to high-flying Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.