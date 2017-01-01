Watford midfielder Adlene Guedioura admits that his side's performance in the 4-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur "was not acceptable".

Adlene Guedioura has apologised to Watford supporters following the heavy New Year's Day defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at Vicarage Road.

The Hornets found themselves three goals down at half time in a Premier League game for the third time this season, eventually falling 4-1 to slip down to 13th place.

Injury-hit Watford have now lost five of their last seven games in the top flight after a promising start to life under manager Walter Mazzarri, and Guedioura admits that a vast improvement is now required for the trip to face Stoke City on Tuesday.

"It is embarrassing to lose like that," he told Sky Sports News. "I want to apologise to all the fans who were there today because it was not acceptable. It's difficult when you have a small squad but we have players who have to step up."

Watford had never previously conceded four goals in a single Premier League game prior to today's thrashing.