Alaves boss Mauricio Pellegrino, who has previously worked as an assistant manager at Liverpool, is said to be on Watford's list of candidates to replace Walter Mazzarri.

Watford have reportedly added Mauricio Pellegrino to their managerial shortlist following his impressive work with Alaves in La Liga.

The 45-year-old has guided the Basque outfit to their first Copa del Rey final and into the top half of the Spanish top flight in his maiden campaign at the helm.

Pellegrino, who is currently preparing his side for Saturday's clash with Barcelona at the Vicente Calderon, is said to have attracted interest from managerless Watford.

Reports in Spain, carried by the Watford Observer, suggest that the former Liverpool assistant is one of a number of names in the running to replace sacked boss Walter Mazzarri at Vicarage Road.

Mazzarri was given his marching orders prior to the Hornets' final league game of the season, but remained in the dugout for that 5-0 home hammering at the hands of Manchester City.