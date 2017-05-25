Alaves boss Mauricio Pellegrino in running for Watford job?

A general view of Vicarage Road Stadium under going Renovations to the East Stand prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Watford and Sheffield Wednesday at Vicarage Road on December 14, 2013
© Getty Images
Alaves boss Mauricio Pellegrino, who has previously worked as an assistant manager at Liverpool, is said to be on Watford's list of candidates to replace Walter Mazzarri.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:

Watford have reportedly added Mauricio Pellegrino to their managerial shortlist following his impressive work with Alaves in La Liga.

The 45-year-old has guided the Basque outfit to their first Copa del Rey final and into the top half of the Spanish top flight in his maiden campaign at the helm.

Pellegrino, who is currently preparing his side for Saturday's clash with Barcelona at the Vicente Calderon, is said to have attracted interest from managerless Watford.

Reports in Spain, carried by the Watford Observer, suggest that the former Liverpool assistant is one of a number of names in the running to replace sacked boss Walter Mazzarri at Vicarage Road.

Mazzarri was given his marching orders prior to the Hornets' final league game of the season, but remained in the dugout for that 5-0 home hammering at the hands of Manchester City.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen head coach Roger Schmidt looks on during the UEFA Champions League Group E match between AS Roma and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Olimpico Stadium on November 4, 2015
Read Next:
Schmidt in running for Watford job?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Mauricio Pellegrino, Walter Mazzarri, Football
Your Comments
More Watford News
A general view of Vicarage Road Stadium under going Renovations to the East Stand prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Watford and Sheffield Wednesday at Vicarage Road on December 14, 2013
Alaves boss Mauricio Pellegrino in running for Watford job?
 Terriers boss David Wagner watches on during the FA Cup replay between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town on March 1, 2017
David Wagner plays down speculation over future
 Mbaye Niang and Marcelo Brozovic in action during the Serie A game between AC Milan and Inter Milan on January 31, 2016
M'Baye Niang keen to avoid Watford transfer?
Marco Silva decides to leave Hull City?Ranieri dismisses Watford "rumours"Schmidt in running for Watford job?Leeds to exercise one-year Monk extensionResult: City put five past Hornets to claim third
Team News: Stones on bench for Man CityLive Commentary: Watford 0-5 Man City - as it happenedRanieri: 'I must believe in project'Mazzarri quiet on Troy Deeney fall-outMazzarri aims parting dig at Watford
> Watford Homepage
More Alaves News
Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique shouts from the sidelines during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs SD Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 25, 2015
Preview: Barcelona vs. Alaves
 A general view of Vicarage Road Stadium under going Renovations to the East Stand prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Watford and Sheffield Wednesday at Vicarage Road on December 14, 2013
Alaves boss Mauricio Pellegrino in running for Watford job?
 Sports Mole logo
Alaves 'unaware of Theo Hernandez reports'
Atletico starlet 'passes Real Madrid medical'Simeone relaxed over Theo Hernandez futureHernandez 'open to Real Madrid move'Result: Real Madrid move five points clear at topLive Commentary: Real Madrid 3-0 Alaves - as it happened
Result: Title-chasing Sevilla held at AlavesVicente Calderon to host Copa del Rey finalSan Mames unable to host Copa finalResult: Barcelona thump Alaves to top La LigaLive Commentary: Alaves 0-6 Barcelona - as it happened
> Alaves Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 