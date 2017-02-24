Valencia call on La Liga to move their upcoming fixture with Barcelona on March 19 to a new time slot.

The contest at Camp Nou has been scheduled for an 8.45pm local time kickoff on March 19, but Valencia are unhappy with the time due to the clash with the city's Falles festival, which runs between March 15 and March 19.

It is understood that La Liga president Javier Tebas has already rejected moving the match due to television commitments, leading to Valencia 'underlining their displeasure'.

"Valencia CF wish to underline their displeasure with said timeslot, which shows little sensitivity towards the normal following of the game by hundreds of thousands of Valencianistas," read a statement from Los Che.

Valencia recorded a 2-1 win over league leaders Real Madrid on Wednesday night. This weekend, the former Spanish champions will travel to Alaves.