World Cup
Jun 9, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Sweden
vs.
France
 

Team News: Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann start for France in Sweden

France's Paul Pogba in action against Finland on October 15, 2013
© Getty Images
Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann are among the big names to start for France in Sweden.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 at 19:19 UK

Sweden have made two changes to their starting XI for this evening World Cup qualifying clash with France.

Benfica defender Victor Lindelof comes in at the back while midfielder Jakob Johansson replaces Oscar Hiljemark, who drops to the substitutes bench.

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud leads the attack for the visitors, with support coming from Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann, former West Ham United star Dimitri Payet and Tottenham Hotspur's Moussa Sissoko.

United man Paul Pogba will operate further back alongside Blaise Matuidi and Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris starts between the sticks.

Sissoko's inclusion is one of two changes from France's last competitive match, the other being a start for Real Madrid's Raphael Varane in defence.

Sweden: Olsen; Lustig, Lindelof, Granqvist, Augustinsson; Durmaz, Johansson, Ekdal, Forsberg; Berg, Toivonen
Subs: Krafth, Helander, Olsson, Larsson, Hiljemark, Larsson, Guidetti, Jansson, Claesson, Nyman, Nordfeldt, Linde

France: Lloris; Sidibe, Koscielny, Varane, Mendy; Matuidi, Pogba, Sissoko, Griezmann, Payet; Giroud
Subs: Digne, Costil, Mbappe, Umtiti, Dembele, Kimpembe, Rabiot, Lemar, Lacazette, Areola, Jallet, Kante

Follow the match live with Sports Mole's text commentary here.

Emre Can in action during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Read Next:
Emre Can wins PL Goal of the Season award
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Antoine Griezmann, Oscar Hiljemark, Olivier Giroud, Moussa Sissoko, Blaise Matuidi, Paul Pogba, Raphael Varane, Hugo Lloris, Victor Lindelof, Dimitri Payet, Football
Your Comments
More Sweden News
France's coach Didier Deschamps is pictured prior to a Round of 16 football match between France and Nigeria at Mane Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia during the 2014 FIFA World Cup on June 30, 2014
Live Commentary: Sweden vs. France
 France's Paul Pogba in action against Finland on October 15, 2013
Team News: Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann start for France in Sweden
 Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during the friendly against Estonia on June 8, 2016
Result: Sweden score late to complete dramatic turnaround against Portugal
Team News: Ronaldo starts in Madeira homecomingEx-teammate: Ibrahimovic a "complete idiot"Zlatan Ibrahimovic to be honoured with statueResult: France come from behind to beat SwedenResult: Belgium send Sweden home with narrow win
Team News: One change each for Sweden, BelgiumIbra to retire from international dutyResult: Eder strike sends Italy through to last 16Team News: Florenzi replaces Darmian in Italy XILive Commentary: Italy 1-0 Sweden - as it happened
> Sweden Homepage
More France News
France's coach Didier Deschamps is pictured prior to a Round of 16 football match between France and Nigeria at Mane Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia during the 2014 FIFA World Cup on June 30, 2014
Live Commentary: Sweden vs. France
 France's Paul Pogba in action against Finland on October 15, 2013
Team News: Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann start for France in Sweden
 Olivier Giroud of France celebrates his team's second goal during the International Friendly between France and Scotland on June 4, 2016 in Metz, France
Result: Olivier Giroud nets treble as France rout Paraguay
Mbappe ruled out of France friendlyMbappe: 'The advice of Deschamps counts'Result: Deulofeu on target in Spain win over FranceTeam News: Kylian Mbappe handed full France debutLloris impressed by 'mature' Mbappe
Benzema questions prolonged France snubFrank Leboeuf: 'Kante is not a leader'Man United, England youngster in demand?France legend Raymond Kopa dies, aged 85Kante praises Celtic forward Dembele
> France Homepage



Tables
 