Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann are among the big names to start for France in Sweden.

Sweden have made two changes to their starting XI for this evening World Cup qualifying clash with France.

Benfica defender Victor Lindelof comes in at the back while midfielder Jakob Johansson replaces Oscar Hiljemark, who drops to the substitutes bench.

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud leads the attack for the visitors, with support coming from Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann, former West Ham United star Dimitri Payet and Tottenham Hotspur's Moussa Sissoko.

United man Paul Pogba will operate further back alongside Blaise Matuidi and Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris starts between the sticks.

Sissoko's inclusion is one of two changes from France's last competitive match, the other being a start for Real Madrid's Raphael Varane in defence.

Sweden: Olsen; Lustig, Lindelof, Granqvist, Augustinsson; Durmaz, Johansson, Ekdal, Forsberg; Berg, Toivonen

Subs: Krafth, Helander, Olsson, Larsson, Hiljemark, Larsson, Guidetti, Jansson, Claesson, Nyman, Nordfeldt, Linde

France: Lloris; Sidibe, Koscielny, Varane, Mendy; Matuidi, Pogba, Sissoko, Griezmann, Payet; Giroud

Subs: Digne, Costil, Mbappe, Umtiti, Dembele, Kimpembe, Rabiot, Lemar, Lacazette, Areola, Jallet, Kante

