Live Commentary: Sweden vs. France

The hosts could climb top of Group A with a victory this evening, but defeat would leave them five points adrift of the only automatic qualification place for next summer's tournament in Russia.

7.27pm France have lost just one of their nine matches since that Euro 2016 final, winning six in that time. The solitary defeat came at home, which will always be disappointing for a team of France's calibre, but it can in a friendly and against the might of Spain, so there was not too much cause for concern about that. Indeed, France have now only lost one of their last 20 matches inside 90 minutes, with 15 victories in that time too.

7.25pm That Belarus draw could be put down to a hangover from their devastating defeat at the hands of Portugal in the final of Euro 2016 on home soil, but they had already bounced back from that with a 3-1 victory over Italy just five days before the draw with Belarus. All in all, Deschamps has done a good job of limiting the damage from that extra-time loss in what was arguably France's biggest match since the 1998 World Cup final.

7.23pm Victory tonight would really strengthen their grip on the solitary automatic qualification spot, keeping them six above Sweden and at worst four clear of Bulgaria, depending on their result against Belarus. Only Switzerland and Germany, with perfect records, have amassed more points that France in the entire group stages so far, with Les Bleus only dropping those two points against Belarus in the opening match.

7.21pm As far as France are concerned, if they can get through tonight's match relatively unscathed then that should be the toughest test out of the way for them. Didier Deschamps ' men did not make the best start to their campaign with a dour 0-0 draw away to Belarus, but they have since won all four qualifying matches to rise to the top of Group A. Bulgaria, Netherlands, Sweden and Luxembourg have all been beaten to put Les Bleus in the driving seat.

7.19pm Sweden's most recent qualifier saw them cruise to a 4-0 win over Belarus in Stockholm, making much lighter work of them than France managed in their opening game of the group stages. Forsberg (2), Berg and Thelin were all on the scoresheet on that occasion, and they will be hoping to keep that winning formula up tonight, with their next qualifier after this one not until the end of August. Sweden will face Norway in a Scandinavian friendly in Oslo on Tuesday, but their next competitive fixtures come against Bulgaria and Belarus.

7.17pm Sweden are unbeaten in their last eight matches on home soil stretching back to that defeat at the hands of Austria, and they have won their last two without conceding a goal, scoring seven in the process. In competitive fixtures they are unbeaten in five home matches and have only lost one of their last nine, with six wins and two draws in that time. So far in this campaign they have picked up seven points from a possible nine, scoring eight goals and conceding one.

7.15pm Sweden have also only lost one of their last nine qualifying games for the World Cup and European Championships - a run which stretches back to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Austria in September 2015. That solitary loss did come in the reverse meeting with France in November, but Sweden put up as good a fight as anyone against Les Bleus and will be more confident on home soil tonight. So far in this qualifying campaign they have drawn with Netherlands and beaten Luxembourg, Bulgaria and Belarus in addition to that defeat in Paris.

7.13pm The future certainly looks bright for France, but in this post-Ibrahimovic era for Sweden they also have a chance to build a strong team that can maintain their consistent push for places at major tournaments. The hosts come into tonight's match having won each of their last three matches, including friendlies, since a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Ivory Coast in January. Another win this evening would make it four on the bounce for the first time since October 2013.

7.11pm Didier Deschamps has made two changes to the team that thrashed Paraguay 5-0 a week ago, with one of those seeing Sissoko replace Dembele and the other seeing a Clasico swap as Real Madrid's Varane replaces Barcelona's Umtiti alongside Koscielny at the heart of the defence. The likes of Mbappe, Dembele, Lacazette and Kante are also amongst the players to be left on the bench this evening, which goes to show the incredible strength in depth this France team have at the moment.

7.09pm Antoine Griezmann is the only other player to have reached double figures for France within the current squad, and the Atletico Madrid star plays again tonight following the breakdown of any potential move to Manchester United. He is in an attacking trio alongside West Ham United old boy Dimitri Payet and Tottenham's Moussa Sissoko, while Blaise Matuidi and Paul Pogba complete a midfield packed with pace, power and ability.

7.07pm On recent evidence it is Olivier Giroud who looks the most likely to get himself on the scoresheet today, though, with the Arsenal striker having scored five goals in his last two starts for Les Bleus. That includes a hat-trick against Paraguay just a week ago and two against Luxembourg in their last qualifier, so he is a striker in fine form at this level. He also happens to be the top-scoring player in this current France squad with 26 to his name.

7.05pm The other change comes in midfielder as Johansson replaces Hiljemark, who drops to the bench. It is a special occasions for Ola Toivonen, who makes his 50th appearance for his country and he is one of three members of the squad to play their club football in France. Durmaz, who is his club teammate at Toulouse, is also named in the starting XI while Forsberg, who scored in the reverse fixture between the two sides, will also be hoping to get his name on the scoresheet again.

7.03pm What can we make of those two teams, then? Well, Sweden make just the two changes to their side from their last qualifying match against Belarus, and one of them will be of particular interest to any Manchester United fans. Victor Lindelof, who has been heavily linked with a switch to Old Trafford in the past, fills in at centre-back alongside Granqvist, while Celtic's Lustig is also part of that back four.

7.01pm FRANCE SUBS: Digne, Costil, Mbappe, Umtiti, Dembele, Kimpembe, Rabiot, Lemar, Lacazette, Areola, Jallet, Kante

7.01pm FRANCE STARTING XI: Lloris; Sidibe, Koscielny, Varane, Mendy; Matuidi, Pogba, Sissoko, Griezmann, Payet; Giroud

6.59pm SWEDEN SUBS: Krafth, Helander, Olsson, Larsson, Hiljemark, Larsson, Guidetti, Jansson, Claesson, Nyman, Nordfeldt, Linde

6.59pm SWEDEN STARTING XI: Olsen; Lustig, Lindelof, Granqvist, Augustinsson; Durmaz, Johansson, Ekdal, Forsberg; Berg, Toivonen

6.57pm TEAM NEWS! Before we go any further, the team news has been released!

6.55pm It will take a special player to knock Ibrahimovic off his pedestal as Sweden's greatest ever footballer, but in truth they do not appear to be missing him too much since his retirement. Janne Andersson has done a brilliant job of managing the transition into the post-Zlatan era and coming into this match Sweden have scored 13 goals in their last three outings - an average of more than four per game. They have conceded just twice in that time too, so they seem to have found a good balance.

6.53pm Sweden's performance at the Euros themselves were disappointing, though, as they failed to make it out of the group stages and ended their campaign bottom of their group with just one point to their name. In fairness to Sweden, they were drawn in a tough group alongside the likes of Italy and Belgium as well as the Republic of Ireland, but it was still an underwhelming campaign, particularly after their talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic retired after the tournament.

6.51pm Tonight's match is a very intriguing one which could realistically go either way, and the importance of it only adds to the allure of what should be a good contest. Sweden are coming into this one off the back of a very impressive 3-2 win over European champions Portugal, who of course beat France on home soil in the Euro 2016 final last summer. Sweden trailed 2-0 in that match in Madeira but launched a thrilling second-half comeback to eventually emerge 3-2 winners courtesy of a 93rd-minute own goal.

6.49pm Bulgaria are facing Belarus away from home tonight which, as France will tell you from experience, is by no means an easy assignment, but they will still be confident of picking up a vital three points in their bid for qualification. Should that happen then it makes a win for either of these two sides all the more important - Sweden to avoid dropping out of the playoff place and France to ensure that they give themselves a decent cushion to third place, yet alone second.

6.47pm We will bring you the team news for this crucial qualifier little later, but first allow me to set the scene in Group A. It is proving to be one of the more fiercely contested groups in this qualifying campaign, and it would be blown wide open if Sweden are able to emerge victorious tonight. Netherlands are the most notable strugglers in the group, sitting down in fourth place between these two sides and Bulgaria, who are only one point adrift of the playoff place as things stand.