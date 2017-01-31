New Swansea City winger Luciano Narsingh insists that his side have the "confidence and belief" to survive this season following their 2-1 win over Southampton.

The Swans sat rock-bottom of the table at the turn of the year, but have since enjoyed wins over Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Southampton to lift them up to 17th, two points clear of the relegation zone.

Narsingh made an instant impact on his debut for the club by setting up the winning goal in last night's 2-1 triumph over Southampton, and he promised that there is more to come from him as the season progresses.

"I wanted to show the fans my quality. It is good for my feeling and the team if I can help. I feel there is still a lot more to come, I have to be stronger. I am probably only at about 80 or 85% at the moment, so the game was hard for me. But I hope I can soon be at my best," he told reporters.

"It was good to be on the pitch, but now I want to get fitter. I want to be starting games and I will work hard to be better. You have to be ready for 90 minutes. We are really battling, we have the confidence and belief, and that is why I came here.

"We know it is tough, but we have to continue hard work on the training field and carry it through into the game. It was good for the confidence to hold out in a game like that, like we did at Liverpool."

Swansea will look to make it three Premier League wins in a row for the first time since May 2015 when they take on Manchester City on Sunday.