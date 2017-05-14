Paul Clement "proud" of securing Premier League survival

Paul Clement applauds during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
© SilverHub
Swansea City manager Paul Clement expresses his pride at seeing his side secure Premier League survival following Hull City's 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 22:41 UK

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has expressed his pride in his team after their Premier League status was secured for another season this afternoon.

Swansea's 2-0 win at Sunderland on Saturday left fellow strugglers Hull City needing a result away to Crystal Palace this afternoon, but the Tigers were on the end of a 4-0 thrashing which condemned them to an immediate return to the Championship.

Clement was sure that the battle to avoid the drop would go to the final day of the season, but is relieved to have sealed a seventh consecutive season in the top flight with one game to spare.

"I am very proud of what we have achieved in the second half of the season. Especially when you put into context where we were when I arrived - bottom of the table with just 12 points from 19 games. It's been a collective effort from everyone connected to the club; so congratulations to the players, backroom staff, club staff and definitely our supporters for their help in getting us over the line," he told the club's official website.

"I honestly thought it would go down to the last game of the season. But credit to the players for showing the form they have over the last four games to pick up 10 points from a possible 12. They deserve to be where they are - playing in the Premier League again.

"I'm not complaining it hasn't gone to the last game as I predicted. And I'm sure the fans will feel the same way after everything they've been through this season. Our supporters have been amazing. It's been tough for them at times, but they've stuck with us all the way and I'm delighted for them more than anyone.

"I'm looking forward to enjoying the last game of the season with them at the Liberty on Sunday. It should be a fantastic atmosphere. We will be aiming to finish the season strongly and reach 41 points. Then we can look forward and make sure we are stronger next season."

Swansea will finish their season at home to West Bromwich Albion next Sunday.

Paul Clement applauds during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Read Next:
Clement: 'Swansea are not safe yet'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Paul Clement, Football
Your Comments
More Swansea City News
David Moyes looks dejected during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Sunderland on April 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Sunderland 0-2 Swansea City -as it happened
 Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente celebrates after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on January 21, 2017
Result: Swansea City on brink of safety with win at Stadium of Light
 Paul Clement applauds during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Paul Clement "proud" of securing Premier League survival
Clement: 'Swansea are not safe yet'Team News: Swans unchanged for Sunderland tripHammers to battle Everton for Sigurdsson?Everton to pay £25m for Sigurdsson?Clement happy for Swansea to laud survival
Paul Clement rules out Kyle Bartley saleSwansea tickets gifted to fans selling onlineFer: 'We must focus on us, not rivals'Llorente: 'I work hard for Swansea'Clement: 'Survival would be best achievement'
> Swansea City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Liverpool372110675423373
4Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
5Arsenal36216972432969
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd361714552292365
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Southampton36129154147-645
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford36117183759-2240
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3666242862-3424
> Full Version
 