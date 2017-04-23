Tom Carroll warns Premier League relegation rivals Hull City that Swansea City will fight to the bitter end to avoid a drop to the Championship.

The 24-year-old scored his first league goal for the Swans as Paul Clement's side claimed a first win in seven games with a 2-0 home victory over Stoke City on Saturday.

However, the Welsh side remains in the relegation zone after Hull's 2-0 win against Watford kept them two points adrift of the Tigers with four games to play.

"Hull will look at this result and know we are not going to be giving up without a fight," Carroll told Sky Sports News. "We will be scrapping right to the end.

"Obviously they had a good result, but it is a small gap and they are still within touching distance.

"There is a lot of football left to play and enough points there to be picked up. Two points is nothing, we are right on their heels."

Up next for Swansea is Sunday's league trip to Manchester United.